Grand dam of Devon wins breed title

Devon champions

Judge: Naomi Evans, Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.

No. of exhibits: 10 head.

Junior and grand bull: Vix Rhyolite R47, Vix Devons, Coonabarabran. Reserve: Little Manning Saint, Little Manning Devons, Gloucester.

Junior female: Little Manning Mini Rose, Little Manning. Res: Vix Jenny S66, Vix.

Senior and grand female and best exhibit: Vix Audrey E23. Res: Vix Lily Q28, Vix.

Longevity personified was one way the grand champion Devon female, which also was awarded the breed's best exhibit, could be described.

Turning 13 in May, Vix Audrey (H), shown with a bull calf, was no stranger to the champions circle at Sydney Royal Show, having been best exhibit of the Devon breed - also known as the 'Red Rubies' - at Sydney on a previous occasion.

She was also the dam of this year's grand champion bull, Vix Rhyolite R47 (H), as well as former champion bulls, Vix Krypton, Lodestone (also the heaviest bull on the ground at the 2017 Royal Queensland Show at 1330kg) and Millstone.

Grand champion Devon bull, Vix Rhyolite R47, led by Ethan Edward with Chris Pogonoski and judge Naomi Evans, Tamworth.

Judge, Naomi Evans, Tamworth, said Audrey displayed a lot of longevity, still had a sound udder, and "she walks around the ring like she owns it".

Audrey's sire, Palinga Buckeye, was also a former royal show champion.

Reserve senior was Vix Lily Q28, a grand-daughter of the grand old matron, being by Krypton.

Lily's dam was Vix Lily N93 and she was shown with a heifer calf by Gowan Ross Nero, a son of US import Lakota King Henry.

Rhyolite, by Gowan Ross Morton (H), 15 months, weighed 542kg, 87sq cm EMA and 7mm and 5mm rump and rib fat.

Reserve junior bull was Little Manning Saint (H), by Little Manning Able, exhibited by Little Manning Devons, Gloucester. The 10-month-old weighed 289kg, with a 49sq cm EMA and 5mm and 3mm rump and rib fat.

The senior bull, Vix R2D2 (P), was commended for its muscle-to-weight ratio. The 26-month-old, by Vix Mambo, weighed 696kg with a 113sq cm EMA and 7mm and 5mm rump and rib fat.

In reserve was Ro Ern Regent R4 (H), by the 1988-born Havilah Navigator 5th and from Ro Ern Crafty K6. The 21-month-old weighed 666kg with a 101sq cm EMA with 11mm and 7mm rump and rib fat.

All up the breed exhibted 10 head. The pair of bulls was won by Vix Devons and the breeder's group by Little Manning, with animals by Little Manning Able.

