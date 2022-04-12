'People on the ground' key to biosecurity: Agriculture Minister

MORE resources and more co-operation on biosecurity are atop the state Agriculture Minister's federal election wish list.

Speaking at the Sydney Royal on Monday, NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said he was hopeful the Nationals would commit to more biosecurity measures as part of the election campaign.



The Dubbo MP's sentiments come after the Sydney Royal's pig competition had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Japanese encephalitis outbreak.

"The Nats are across all of the big issues affecting the bush and one of the biggest things is biosecurity," Mr Saunders said.

"It's certainly a focus at a state level but I know the federal guys are onboard with that as well.

"We've got some quite serious diseases on the doorstep of Australia and we need to make sure we actively keep them away."

Mr Saunders said he wanted to see the federal government invest more in biosecurity officers and programs.

"Really it's about providing more of a cash injection to say we will keep our borders safe," he said.

"Part of what we need to do is have more people on the ground to conduct tests and do the monitoring.

"We've got specialists on the ground keeping these sorts of diseases out, but I certainly think there's scope for more."



The Agriculture Minister was joined by all of his state Nationals counterparts at the Sydney Royal Easter Show to celebrate Thank a Farmer Day, as well as to celebrate the Big Bush Barbecue, which helps show societies from across the state raise much needed funds.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the first few days of the show had provided the perfect platform to showcase the best of the state's agricultural sector.

"When you look at our agriculture sector, it is worth $20 billion to our state's economy and we know just how resilient our farmers have been in the face of so many recent challenges, so it is important that we celebrate that," Mr Toole said.

"Thank a Farmer Day is the perfect way for us, as a state, to recognise the importance of everyone in our agriculture sector and to give back.

"The Sydney Royal Easter Show is the best place to do that because the best our agriculture sector has to offer, from livestock, to food and fibre is on display here.

"It's important for people from both the city and the bush to see it for themselves, so I would encourage everyone to come on out to this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show."

NSW Farmers dairy committee chairman Colin Thompson echoed the Deputy Premier's sentiments, but added that the best way to thank farmers, particularly those impacted by recent natural disasters, was to shop local.



"While farmers on the south coast were spared the terrible flooding we saw around Lismore, everyone on the east coast copped an absolute drenching over the past few weeks," Mr Thompson said.



"Supporting our farmers can be as simple as choosing to buy quality branded Australian products at the supermarket.



"The recovery from these floods will take a long time, but every little bit helps."



