Sydney Royal Merino competition concludes in style: Photos

+23















































MORE GALLERIES

Presentation of Merino awards:

Long term exhibitor award recognising 100 years of participation in Sydney Royal Sheep Show Events, awarded to the Merriman family. The 100 year award was introduced this year as part of RAS Bicentenary celebrations.

AM and MG Goodwin - Champion commercially grown Merino fleece in the top making type wool section; champion commercially grown Merino fleece in the spinners type wool section; RAS of NSW Award of Excellence medallion and the David Merriman Hodgkinson Memorial Annual Trophy for the grand champion Merino fleece

DL and MI Croake - Medallion for commercial value skirted fleece, superfine Merino or finer

Glen Esk - Champion Corriedale fleece

Maisters Swamp - Medallion for commercial value Merino fleece, skirted to industry standards: The Thomas Farquhar Hodgson Memorial Perpetual Trophy for most successful Merino fleece exhibitor

Moray Merino stud - The Cliff Friend Perpetual Award for most successful exhibitor in the unhoused and unrugged Merino fleece classes

Alan J McCormack - The ASC Plaque presented to the winner of the RAS/ASC Country Show Champions class - skirted Merino fleece

TA Field Estates Pty Ltd - The NSW Wool Selling Brokers Association Perpetual Award for best collection of three topmaking type Merino fleeces

Alfoxton Merino studs - Medallion for grand champion fine wool Poll Merino ram; Grand champion fine wool Poll Merino ewe; Grand champion medium wool Poll Merino ewe; Most successful August shorn Poll Merino exhibitor

Bocoble - Grand champion ultrafine wool Poll Merino ewe

Coddiington Uardry Poll - Grand champion Medium wool Poll Merino ram

Grassmere - Grand champion fine medium wool Poll Merino ram

Grathlyn - The Bruce Merriman Memorial Perpetual Trophy for best exhibit of five Merino or Poll Merino August-shorn sheep; The Schute Bell Badgery Lumby Perpetual Award for most successful August-shorn Merino sheep exhibitor

Greenland Merino stud - Grand champion superfine wool Merino ewe: Grand champion superfine wool Poll Merino ewe; Sash for highest scoring ram in the production class with a score of 530

Hillcreston Heights - The Brian Devereux Memorial Perpetual Prize for skirted fleece superfine or finer Merino ewe or wether

Hillcreston Park, Mr Danny Picker - Medallion for grand champion ultrafine wool Poll Merino ram

Hollow Mount - The Riverina Stud Merino Field Days Association Inc Perpetual Trophy for the RAS Merino Pair of the Year; Medallion for National Merino or Poll Merino Pair of the Year: Grand champion fine medium wool Merino ewe: Champion August-shorn Merino or Poll Merino ewe: Grand champion fine medium wool Merino ram;



Lach River - The National Australian Bank Ltd Perpetual Trophy for reserve grand champion strong wool Merino ram; The Furney Perpetual Trophy for grand champion strong wool Merino ram; Grand champion medium wool Merino ewe; Grand champion strong wool Merino ewe; The Stonehaven Cup Perpetual Trophy for best exhibit five March-shorn sheep; The Mungadal Perpetual Award for the most successful medium and strong wool Merino and Poll Merino exhibitor

Langdene - Grand champion medium wool ram; Champion August-shorn Merino or Poll Merino ram

Nerstane - Grand champion fine medium wool Poll Merino ewe; sash for highest scoring ewe in the production class with a score of 458

Shalimar Park - The Tom Culley Cash Prize for the supreme junior Merino; Supreme Merino ewe; grand champion ultrafine wool Merino ewe

Westvale - Medallion for grand champion ultrafine wool Merino ram

Merryville - Grand champion fine wool Merino ram; Grand champion fine wool Merino ewe; Grand champion superfine wool Poll Merino ram; The Otway Falkiner Perpetual Cup for best exhibit of five Poll Merino sheep: Grand champion superfine wool Merino ram; Supreme Merino ram; The Sir Frederick McMaster Memorial Perpetual Trophy for most successful March Shorn Merino sheep exhibitor; Sash for most successful March-shorn Poll Merino sheep exhibitor; The RAS of NSW Supreme Merino Perpetual Trophy, The RAS Award of Excellence and cash prize supported by Schute Bell Badgery Lumby and the RAS of NSW for the supreme Merino exhibit

Merino sheep resting after the two days of competition at the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show in the Cox Pavilion.

Read More:

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

