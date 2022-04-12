Celebrate country music's golden anniversary

UPDATED: Organisers of the Tamworth Country Music Festival have made the difficult decision to postpone the event, due to run from January 14 to 23. The festival will now be staged in April.

The Celebrating Aussie Country podcast was recorded and released well before the recent surge in coronavirus cases that forced the delay. We are sure you'll still enjoy the interviews and the music. Just bear in mind any references to performance dates are no longer current.

----

Slip into your Ariats, slap on your Akubra and start the engine, we're on a drive to celebrate a golden era of Australian country music.

The iconic Tamworth Country Music Festival marks its 50th anniversary this year. If you can't be there in person at Australia's country music capital, we'll bring the highlights to you.

Our podcast series, Celebrating Aussie Country, highlights 10 established and emerging artists. For a sample of what's in store, click on the Soundcloud link below.



In the 10-part series you'll hear Adam Harvey talk about his Outback adventure, where he cheated death in a tiny plane. Shane Nicholson reflects on the inspiration behind the music on his latest album, Living in Colour. Nine-time Golden Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell lets us in on her soon-to-be-released album. And those naughty lads from Redneck Gentlemen reveal the real reason why they took to the stage with their country rock renditions.

Other artists included in the series are: Aleyce Simmonds, Charlie Fittler, Hurricane Fall, Johnny K, Jayne Denham and Sally-anne Whitten.

All 10 episodes of the Celebrating Aussie Country podcast are available on Spotify from January 1.



In order to listen to them you'll need to download the Spotify app on to your mobile phone. Sign up to either a free or premium subscription and search for Celebrating Aussie Country.



If you already have Spotify - and you're reading this story on your mobile - click on the banner below and your phone will take you direct to the podcast.



Each podcast episode includes an interview with the artist and some of their music. People with free Spotify subscriptions will hear a 30-second snippet of the song, while those with premium Spotify subscriptions can enjoy the full version.



You can also listen on Spotify to the special playlist we've compiled of each artist's best recordings.