Prized opportunity to explore education options

Boarding Schools Expo Australia director Amanda Ferrari

THE joys of life on the land are endless with more positive yarns to spin than moments in the day to tell them.

But there are challenges, too, especially when thoughts turn to choosing the education path suitable to your children and family.

As Boarding Schools Expo Australia (BSEA) director Amanda Ferrari puts it, finding the right boarding school for your child can be an overwhelming process.

Do you listen to the neighbour? Do you send your child to the same school you attended and what if it's just not the right fit for your child?

Moreover, if you weren't a boarder how can you make sense of it all?

Sydney-born and raised before finding her farmer and settling in Trangie where she and husband Ross run a mixed farming and grazing operation, Ms Ferrari is a wizened voice on the matter.

"One aspect of raising country children I was not prepared for was sending them to boarding school," she said.

"I knew that was our best option for their secondary education and my ties to Sydney had me searching there but the emotional roller coaster (and financial commitment) was new and taxing territory.

"Boarding Schools Expo provided us with the information we needed and I know the Expo works. It has a mandate to support rural, regional and remote families to find the best boarding school for their children and ensures Australian boarding schools are seen by as many families as possible.

"Our values are steeped in transparency, authenticity, kindness and we hope that our Expo's mirror those values and truly help families build relationships with their child's future boarding school."

Over its 17 years the BSEA has forged strong relationships with various sectors including the Isolated Children's Parents Association, schools and families.

It has welcomed more than 10,000 children to events in NSW, Victoria and Queensland and the Expo has also afforded participating schools their opportunity to visit the regional world of country students.

Besides events in Dubbo (May 13-14), Wagga Wagga (June 3-4), Moree pop-up (July 21), Tamworth (July 22-23) and Mount Isa (October 14-15), BSEA offers Boarding Expo 365, a new virtual expo open daily 24/7 to suit families wherever they may reside.

On the new virtual platform visitors can explore schools, wander between virtual booths, chat with real people from the schools you're 'visiting' and examine their videos, seminars and images showcasing respective boarding schools.



Then there's the inaugural Boarding Summit 2022 where expert panelists will discuss the business of boarding school life,



Time passes swiftly so do not miss your opportunity to register for the upcoming events or Boarding Expo 365 if distance prevents you attending the various events.