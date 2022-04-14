A new digital era at The Land

The Land is launching a new and improved website.

On Wednesday, April 27, we will reveal our new-look website, which will offer easier navigation, faster load speed for a better reading experience and an improved view via mobile.

To coincide with the launch, we will also be introducing a digital subscription.

The subscription will unlock unlimited access to all articles on any device, allowing readers to consume all our rural property news, unrivaled national studstock and livestock markets coverage and the sort of news rural audiences rely on to run their businesses.

It also includes a searchable directory of upcoming livestock, property and clearing sales and a digital version of our weekly paper, allowing iPad and tablet users to flip through every page of each week's paper and view articles as they appear in The Land print edition.

For no extra cost and with one single log in, your digital subscription also provides unlimited access to all our other agricultural websites and digital papers including Queensland Country Life, North Queensland Register,Stock & Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly.

Editor of The Land Andrew Norris said the introduction of digital subscription packages was an important step in the evolution of a masthead that had been serving farmers in NSW since 1911.

"Just as we see farmers constantly adapting to new challenges, regional and rural media must also evolve to meet the changes in the way people consume news," Mr Norris said.

"While we are investing in our digital news service and asking our online readers to support us as subscribers, our commitment to our highly valued print products will continue.

"The readers of The Land have always been prepared to pay for their news via the cover price on our papers and I'm confident our online audiences will see the benefits of taking out a digital subscription."

Mr Norris said he expects having access to all of ACM's agricultural papers across the country would be hugely valued by many readers.

"We know farmers are interested in what's happening over the fence and that also applies to what farmers and producers are doing in other areas of the country," he said.

"This subscription will unlock Australia's largest offering of rural news and information - generated by more than 60 agricultural journalists and analysts across the nation."



As a special introductory offer, subscribers will get the first month free, to trial unlimited access to all of our content.



The digital packages start from as little as $3.75 per week.

Readers will be able to take up the subscription offer via theland.com.au from April 27.



In the news:

High oleic safflower suits late season rotation

Pub groups such as Harvest Hotels continue to expand operations in regional NSW

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

