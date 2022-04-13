Lunch with The Land at Sydney Royal | Photos

+11























PEOPLE from across the agricultural and agribusiness industry gathered at the Sky Deck at the Sydney Royal Show on Monday for the annual The Land lunch.



It was also an opportunity for all to catch up away from the hustle and bustle of the show in what was a gathering of "the bush" in the city.



Guest were treated to a sit-down meal while enjoying the ring events in the main stadium.

ACM Agriculture commercial director Craig Chapman addressed the gathering and reflected on the highlights for The Land in the past 12 months.



