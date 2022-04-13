Armidale artist reigns supreme in Sydney Royal art competition

Armidale artist Andrea Gledhill with her winning painting. Photo: Supplied

Armidale artist Andrea Gledhill has taken out first place in Figurative Painting at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The recently retired head of Austin College at the University of New England and former curator at the New England Art Museum resumed painting last year after a 22 year lapse.



Ms Gledhill, who majored in painting at the Queensland College of Art in the 1980's, took out the top gong with her winning painting Showgirl,1961', which reaches back into a nostalgic Australian past.

Some of Ms Gledhill's paintings are currently on display at the Armidale Art Gallery in the mall.

Last year, Ms Gledhill joined Anne Clarke's still life class at NERAM and rediscovered her passion for painting.

She also found that the subject matter that really attracted her was a collection of old photos of children from the fifties and sixties.

"I want to capture the stories behind the more posed and formal family photographs of those days," she says.

"It's become a passion for me and after my win at the Royal Easter Show I have found it strikes a chord with so many people who have contacted me and want me to take it further which is really encouraging."

