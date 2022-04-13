Awards flow for Rivers

+9 Champion goats from the 2022 Angora Goat Competition at Sydney Royal. Photos: Denis Howard



















Helene Ypma has claimed top spot in the 2022 Sydney Royal Show Angora Goat Competition with Rivers 1905, despite some strong competition.



And while she has enjoyed previous success in her 22 years competing with her Rivers Angora Goat Stud, Helene said this win really meant a lot.



Rivers 1906, also taking out Senior Champion Angora Doe and Grand Champion Senior Angora Goat, beat out Debbie Scattergood's two champions - Grand Champion Kid Angora Goat Cullbookie Filomene and Grand Champion Junior Angora Goat Cullbookie Lockhart.

As time catches up with her, Helene has been forced to cut the size of her herd which is nearly half the size it was a decade ago.



"We just can't handle the larger numbers anymore," she said.



"That's what makes this win so pleasing.



"It is a real team effort with my husband Wouter and I, and my granddaughter Jess flew down from Gympie to help out.



"We wouldn't be successful without all the help."



Helene and Wouter run 150 Angora goats on their property just north of Bega and have been in the game for nearly 40 years.



And like many goat producers this year, Rivers has had problems with the goats not liking the amount of rain.



"We have green kikuyu very tall in our paddocks and that stains the fleece which needs to be removed before showing," Helene said.



"The goats won't touch it to eat either.



"The wet weather has also added a worm burden.

"We are vaccinating and drenching to handle that."

Rivers begin their joining just before the show and continue it for six weeks.

"We used to artificially inseminate our does, but now we just make sure they and the bucks are shorn before joining," Helene said.



"The goats have a five month gestation period and we are getting approximately 120 percent kidding rates."

Helene and Wouter sell t5he fleece from their two shearings each year to the Australian Mohair Merchandising Organisation.

"AMMO have been very good to us over the years," Helene said.

"Based at Narrendera, they class the fibre and auction it off as well."

"Some people are selling it directly to South Africa but we're happy to keep using AMMO."

Angora Goat Class Winners

Class 239 Angora Doe Kid, under 6 months old - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Farida

Class 240 Angora Doe Kid, 6 months and under 12 months - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Filomene

Kid Champion Angora Doe - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Filomene

Reserve Kid Champion Angora Doe - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Chelsea

Class 243 Angora Buck Kid, under 6 months - Amanda Statham, Willow Glen Kirra-el-Pedro

Class 244 Angora Buck Kid, 6 months and under 12 months - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie The Rock

Kid Champion Angora Buck - Amanda Statham, Willow Glen Kirra-el-Pedro

Reserve Kid Champion Angora Buck - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie The Rock

Class 247 Angora Doe, 12 months and under 18 months - Helene Ypma, Rivers 2002

Class 248 Angora Doe, 18 months and under 24 months - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Lucille

Junior Champion Angora Doe - Helene Ypma, Rivers 2002

Reserve Junior Champion Angora Doe - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Lucille

Class 251 Angora Buck, 12 months and under 18 months - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Edward

Class 252 Angora Buck, 18 months and under 24 months - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Lockhart

Junior Champion Angora Buck - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Lockhart

Reserve Junior Champion Angora Buck - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Tarzan

Class 255 Angora Doe, 24 months and under 36 months - Helene Ypma, Rivers 1906

Class 256 Angora Doe, 36 months and older - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Yelleena

Senior Champion Angora Doe - Helene Ypma, Rivers 1906

Reserve Senior Champion Angora Doe - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Yelleena

Class 259 Angora Buck, 24 months and under 36 months - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Valentino

Class 260 Angora Buck, 36 months and older - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Festival

Senior Champion Angora Buck - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Valentino

Reserve Senior Champion Angora Buck - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Festival

Champion Angora, Any Sex, Schools Competition - Narrandera High School, IMS Rene

Reserve Champion Angora, Any Sex, Schools Competition - Narrandera High School, IMS Mikey



Grand Champion Kid Angora Goat - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Filomena

Grand Champion Junior Angora Goat - Debbie Scattergood, Cullbookie Lockhart



Grand Champion Senior Angora Goat - Helene Ypma, Rivers 1906



Best Angora Goat In Show - Helene Ypma, Rivers 1906