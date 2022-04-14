Give them an earful on why ag is so great

Professor Jim Pratley.

With the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW celebrating 200 years since its foundation, it is timely to reflect on some points raised by Professor Jim Pratley, Charles Sturt University, at this year's show about why the people involved in the RAS, the Sydney Royal Easter Show and agriculture generally are so important.

He was among the speakers at the RAS Foundation presentation earlier this week, and used his five minutes to remind people about their role in supporting and promoting agriculture and why that matters.



The foundation was set up 15 years ago to support the development of regional and rural communities across NSW by promoting individual and community growth via educational scholarships and community grants.

Prof Pratley (left) pointed out that while the scholarships will assist their recipients to further their own specific interests in their chosen field, be it in agriculture or areas of services such as medicine and education that the bush also needs, they also needed to remember their responsibility in promoting the importance of agriculture.

So what's the big deal?

He says it is a big deal because without reliable food production our human race cannot survive.

And where does that food supply come from? It comes from agriculture, which makes agriculture immediately an essential service.

He said agriculture also generated wealth at a local level and on an export level, and that also meant it had an important role to play at an humanitarian level, too.



Of the near eight billion people in the world today, he said about 800 million people (that is one in 10) currently struggle to get one meal a day.

Of that demographic, there's about 120 million who suffer from vitamin A deficiency, and among that segment of the population, there are about half a million kids, under five, who have a vitamin A deficiency and are going blind.



Half of those don't survive that process.

He said agriculture could solve that tomorrow, if the industry was allowed by some of the "do-gooders" in the world (i.e. via things like vitamin A enriched rice), because we can actually broaden the food that those people acces and consume.

That is why it is so important we get the message out there and leave people in no doubt as to what agriculture delivers.



