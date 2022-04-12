Singleton cows with calves return $4700

AFTER its store cattle sale was cancelled with heavy rain and flooding last month, Singleton yarded about 540 head in its April store sale last Saturday.



Highlights were cows with calves which tipped $4700 a unit and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers which returned $3400 a head.

Weaner steers up to 200kg mostly sold from $810 to $1680 a head. The 200kg to 280kg steers ranged from $800 to $1580 and one Galloway steer, 320kg, made $1480. Steers more than 330kg topped at $2160.

The very light weaner heifers (less than 200kg) sold from $700 to $1400. The 200kg to 280kg heifers ranged from $1150 to $1540 and Angus heifers weighing more than 330kg made $2020.

Meanwhile pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $1500 to $3400 and the cows ranged from $1680 to $2600.

Topping the market were Angus cows with calves which returned $4700 a unit.



The balance of cows with calves mostly sold from $2000 to $4425 for a draft of Angus cows with grown calves sold on account of K and J Sullivan (pictured).

