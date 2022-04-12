Georgia sits on the top perch

The top spot in the Agricultural Shows Australia young poultry judging championship for 2022 has been decided with 16 year-old Georgia Kirkby, Bellata, NSW, finishing as the winner at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) staged the national championships of young judges and paraders competitions with finalists from each state of Australia and New Zealand.

In her fledgling career, Georgia's most embarrassing moment was at the Inverell poultry show when her brother's pet duck beat all of hers even though it was only entered because they had room and he never lets them forget it.

"I would love to have my own property, increase my cattle stud size and continue to have a nice group of quality poultry," Georgia said.

Within the poultry judging there are many categories including hardfeather, softfeather and waterfowl.



This can include a variety of breeds of chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys.

Judging is objective, while there are characteristics about an animal to look for, what the judges will be paying close attention to is how clearly competitors express their decision and how they validate it.



A competitor's appearance is also important and judges can mark down for poor presentation

The national championships are held in a different location each year.



This year, the Sydney Royal Easter Show, celebrating its bicentenary, hosted the 2022 championships including the 2021 finalists who were unable to compete at Ekka due to COVID-19 cancellations.

The national judges and paraders competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national finals.



Qualification is via success in competitive regional and state competitions.

Dr Rob Wilson is chairman of ASA, the peak body overseeing 572 agricultural shows in Australia which attract six million visitors annually and contribute nearly $1billion to the national economy.



"It's an extremely prestigious event and positions at the nationals are keenly contested," Dr Wilson said.

"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre."

