Beekeepers to come together

Australia's fourth Bee Congress is around the corner from June 8-11 at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse in Sydney.



After an extremely challenging few years for beekeepers, it's time to come together to celebrate honey bees and hear from industry, research and government experts to prepare ourselves for the next stage in our beekeeping journeys.



The congress organising committee have put together an educational and empowering program grouped into forward-looking themes such as business building and diversification, land use and climate change impacts on beekeeping, plants and nutrition, industry resilience, future bee tech, practical beekeeping, and advancements in honey just to name a few.



The Congress Tradeshow will be second to none, so be sure not to miss it and all the buzzworthy social events planned throughout.

Bee Tech Challenge

Great opportunities for researchers, startups and innovators in the technology innovation space are also available through AgriFutures' Bee Tech Challenge.



The Bee Tech Challenge is searching for market ready technology which provides solutions to key issues facing the industry including biosecurity, hive health, hive safety, and bushfire protection and preparedness.



A key Bee Congress sponsor, AgriFutures Honey Bee and Pollination Program is facilitating the Bee Tech Challenge in order to connect beekeepers with startups, scaleups and innovators to support a brighter future for our bees.

Australian Native Bee Conference

For those interested in native bees as well, the third Australian Native Bee Conference will be held June 11-12, also at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.



It couldn't be more convenient for honey bee and stingless bee keepers to get all their information in one location.



