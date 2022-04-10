Back-to-back wins for Radical

Seven exhibitors and 17 head entered the ring for the Australian Lowline judging with judge Bronwyn Nielsen, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth saying "we don't have big numbers here but boy do we have quality".

Taking the top honour as the best exhibit was the 23-month-old grand champion bull, Rotherwood Radical exhibited by Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Lowlines, Tallygaroopna, Vic, and Vicki Gilbert, Rotherwood, Vic, who had previously won junior and grand champion bull at the last year's show.

Mrs Nielsen said Radical was a bull that had a lot of sire appeal, natural softness, and great muscle expression.

"Really just a good exhibit and you have got to admire him for all the carcase attributes," she said. "He is so well structured and is really just an overall impressive animal."

Mr Cooney said the bull had only returned to the farm two weeks before the show as semen was being collected for export to Belgium, France, and America.

"We also collected sexed semen so he is one of the only (Australian) Lowlines to have that," he said.

Weighing 556 kilograms he measured an eye muscle area of 104 square cm and fat depths of 14mm for rump and 10mm for rib.

Winning senior and grand champion female was Jada Buchan of Little Dream Australian Lowlines, Cowra, with her exhibit Phoenix Quinn, that was back-to-back Royal winner after also winning grand champion female and supreme Australian Lowline exhibit of the Royal Canberra Show.

Mrs Nielsen said the 29-month-old Trungley Arkose daughter shown with a three-month-old calf-at-foot was a beautifully balanced female with a neat udder and good teat placement.

The duo of Cooney and Gilbert also exhibited the reserve senior female, Tarrawarra Fantasia.

Mr Cooney claimed junior champion bull, Cann Valley Solar Eclipse, junior champion female, Cann Valley Super Moon, and pair of bulls, while Ms Gilbert showed the reserve junior female, Rotherwood Ravishing Girl.

