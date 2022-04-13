Maefair takes top honours for Murray Grey

Sydney Royal 2022: Murray Grey breed results

Sydney Royal
Supreme Murray Grey exhibit was the grand champion bull Maefair Roma R5 exhibited by Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar, with Guy Burnett, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar, Mitchell Littler, Molong, and judge Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.

All the results from the Murray Grey ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo

Junior champion bull: Dehavalyn Randy R33, The Ernst family, Dehavalyn Murray Greys, Singleton Reserve: Maefair Rainman R32, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

Junior champion female: Compass Creek Greymist R1, Compass Creek Cattle, Scone Reserve: Maefair Misti S6, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

Senior champion bull: Maefair Roma R5, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar Reserve: Carrsview Reckless R7, Mr Neil Carr and Mrs Jo Carr, Carrsview Murray Greys, Mount Torrens, SA

Senior champion female: Prairie Falls Bettina N6, Miss Crystal Bell and Mr Geordie Elliot, Prairie Falls, Breakaway Creek, Vic Reserve: Maefair Misti Q24, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

Grand champion bull: Maefair Roma R5, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

Grand champion female: Prairie Falls Bettina N6, Miss Crystal Bell and Mr Geordie Elliot, Prairie Falls, Breakaway Creek, Vic

Supreme exhibit: Maefair Roma R5, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

Breeder's group: Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

Pair of bulls: Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar

