Maefair takes top honours for Murray Grey

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo
Junior champion bull: Dehavalyn Randy R33, The Ernst family, Dehavalyn Murray Greys, Singleton Reserve: Maefair Rainman R32, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
Junior champion female: Compass Creek Greymist R1, Compass Creek Cattle, Scone Reserve: Maefair Misti S6, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
Senior champion bull: Maefair Roma R5, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar Reserve: Carrsview Reckless R7, Mr Neil Carr and Mrs Jo Carr, Carrsview Murray Greys, Mount Torrens, SA
Senior champion female: Prairie Falls Bettina N6, Miss Crystal Bell and Mr Geordie Elliot, Prairie Falls, Breakaway Creek, Vic Reserve: Maefair Misti Q24, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
Grand champion bull: Maefair Roma R5, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
Grand champion female: Prairie Falls Bettina N6, Miss Crystal Bell and Mr Geordie Elliot, Prairie Falls, Breakaway Creek, Vic
Supreme exhibit: Maefair Roma R5, Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
Breeder's group: Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
Pair of bulls: Burnett Pastoral Trust, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar
