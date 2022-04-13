Another win for Patrick

Turning around from winning the state final of the RAS/ASC Merino sheep young judges competition in the morning, Patrick Davis completed the double taking the championship in the National ASA National Merino sheep young judges for 2022.



"I feel pretty good," he said.



"I'm really amazed to have done so well, coming through from GSSM in Canberra, to NSW finals this morning and now this afternoon."



2022 State Finalists:

QLD - Phillipa Hacker - third place



WA - Jorja Hamersley



SA - Emi Hughes



TAS - Ashley Meaburn - reserve champion



NSW - Patrick Davis - champion

2021 Finalists - Will Hacker (QLD), Sym Hood (TAS) Campbell Rubie (NSW) Ben Hartwich (VIC) and George Lehmann, AWI.

The 2021 championship was held over until this year due to COVID and the championship was awarded to Ben Hartwich.

Mr Hartwich has been working on the family farm at Ararat, Victoria, and is keen to continue working with Merino sheep.

"Winning today was a tremendous experience and I picked up more tips and gaining in confidence," he said.



"I have learnt a lot from working alongside my father."

2021 State Finalists:

QLD - Will Hacker - fourth



TAS - Sym Hood - third



VIC - Ben Hartwich - champion



NSW - Campbell Rubie - reserve champion



2022 state finalists - Emi Hughes (SA) Jorja Hamersley (WA) Phillipa Hacker (QLD) reserve champion Ashley Meaburn (TAS) and champion Patrick Davis (NSW), Tim Capp, president ShowAg NSW and George Lehmann, AWI.

The overall judge of the two national finals was Jonathan Dalla, Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA, who was a previous champion in the national competition.

He was very impressed by the high standard of the competition with state finalists with all acquitting themselves with distinction.

"It was brilliant," Mr Dalla said.

"They were really good and presented themselves well, approaching the sheep with respect.

"It was not necessary they get the right order, all though it does help if the judging is close.

"Their ability to identify the different traits between the sheep was really good."

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.