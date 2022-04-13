Dream come true for Morgan

PASSIONATE: Sydney Royal Angora Goat Competition judge Morgan Mrowka was excited by the quality on display at this year's event. Photo: Denis Howard

Despite being a young age comparatively to some other judges, Angora goat judge Morgan Mrowka has already developed a good 13 years of experience.

Morgan's story is one of validation for school agriculture programs and young judges competitions.

Originally from West Wyalong and now a Bankstown native, Morgan has judged a number of regional shows and a National Competition but it was a dream come true to judge at Sydney Royal Show.

Morgan first became involved with Angora goats while studying agriculture at high school in West Wyalong and climbed through the ranks from there.

"I went on to become an ag teacher - that's how much I enjoyed it," Morgan said.

"I really enjoyed young judges competitions growing up and wanted to continue that."

Morgan was excited by the quality of goats at the show saying they're outstanding.

"I can't believe how much the quality has progressed from 10 years ago."