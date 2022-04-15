Simmental Youth parader gives back to youth

THE grand champion handler of the Simmental Youth paraders competition has made a grand gesture, donating her winnings back to the junior program.

Making the kind contribution was Annie Pumpa from ABS Global Australia, representing St Paul's Genetics, who won the senior mentor class, 21-25 years, before being sashed champion under judge Harris Thompson of Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA.

Miss Pumpa led VC Strike R30 to the champion position, and received a $500 cash prize from Valley Creek Simmentals, Binda, which she announced would be given back to the Simmental Youth.



"It is a small gesture but every little bit counts," she said. "I gave the money back because I have been so heavily involved in youth programs from a young age, and I wouldn't be where I am today, working for ABS if I didn't take part in these programs.



"I wouldn't have met Jeremy Cooper who introduced me to Bill Cornell, and to have these contacts and be where I am today I am really thankful.



"I have had support from youth programs and I know how much it costs from a monetary perspective to create programs, scholarships and opportunities for people.



"Obviously there are a lot of different perspectives on showing, but without it or these programs I wouldn't be where I am today."



Miss Pumpa said the Simmental Youth are aiming to do a lot to drive its program and open up opportunities to educate and up-skill its members.

Reserve champion parader went to the intermediate winner Thomas Duddy, Tamworth, who was representing Ausbred Simmentals, Kurmond.

Also winning their respective classes was senior parader Trinity Martin, Stettler, Alberta, Canada, junior parader Massimo Pisciuneri, Gledswood Hills, and pee wee parader Max White, Bathurst.



With 78 entries in the competition, judge Mr Thompson commended the Simmental junior members for representing the breed to such a high standard.

