National final title awarded for COVID affected contest

THREE years after many of the competitors in the 2021 ASA national beef cattle paraders final were meant to battle it out for a top national position, they have final taken to the ring.

Successfully claiming the 2021 sash and national beef cattle paraders champion title was Victorian representative Lochie McLauchlan of PJ Cattle Co, Glenormiston North,

Mr McLauchlan was elected to represent Victoria back in 2019 at the Royal Melbourne Show where he won the state final after qualifying at the Noorat Show.



He was then meant to compete at the 2020 final in New Zealand and then at the 2021 final in Queensland - both which were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Mr McLauchlan said it was great to finally take to the ring after such a big build up.

"I put a fair bit of pressure on myself, and now that I've won I might think about stepping back and focusing on the cattle for a while," he said.

"It has always been a dream to come here, and to win is pretty special - only a few people have done it."



Leading Limousin female Myers Lady Star R20 supplied by Nicholas Bryne-Quinn, Shaw's Livestock, Kellyville Ridge, Mr McLauchlan said he loves paraders as it is all up to you.

"You're in control - it is like playing a sport," he said.

"For me it is all about the basics, keeping calm and being organised. David Bolton once said to me it is all about the one percenters, and they add up."

This attention to detail and considering the basics of animal preparation and presentation meant that Mr McLauchlan was the only competitor that had the animal's ears clean according to judge Renae Keith of Allenae Angus and Poll Herefords, Roslyn.

Other highlights in Mr McLauchlan's show career include winning the gunfitter competition at the Royal Melbourne Show in 2017 and the team fitting challenge at the Sydney Royal Show in 2019.

At 19 years he currently works as a livestock consultant with Charles Stewart and Co, Colac, Vic.

"It has always been a dream, I knew I wanted to be a stock agent," he said. "I don't know whether I will go into stud stock I like the commercial side of things."

Mr McLauchlan alongside his parents Phil and Jo, and sister Tiffany, run PJ Cattle Co which consists of about 50 Angus breeders across a 57 hectare property. They sell 12-15 bulls annually in the Stock & Land Beef Week field days.

"I judged by first show recently, Cohuna Show, and I loved it," he said.

"I would love to more judging, to give back and give people tips.



"There has been a lot of people that have shown me tips and tricks including my mum and dad, Canadian young kids that I have looked up to and Rachel Wheeler is someone that gave me a start pre-gunfitter competition."

The runner-up sash was presented to Tasmanian representative Demi Bird of Sheffield who led a Red Angus heifer supplied by Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.

Third went to Maya Threlfall of Tully representing Queensland leading a Poll Hereford heifer supplied by JTR Cattle Co, Roslyn.



The other representatives included; Tayla Miller, Parkville, NSW, and Alizah Fogden, Loxton, SA.

