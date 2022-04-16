Tumut breeders top at $5300, steers to $2650

The quality overall was outstanding, with a very good run of top quality weaners - Rob Stubbs, Elders Tumut and Adelong

Elders Adelong and Tumut yarded 1740 cattle for their regular autumn store cattle sale last Wednesday.

The quality was mixed but consisted mostly of forward store stock showing the bloom of a late summer pasture flush.

The sale was quoted as 'fully firm and up to expectations', by Rob Stubbs, Elders Tumut and Adleong.

"The quality overall was outstanding, with a very good run of top quality weaners," he said.

"It was probably as good a yarding of weaners we have seen throughout the south, there was a bit of extra weight due to the soft summer in our autumn and spring drop weaners."

Mr Stubbs said interest in breeders was high with one pen making $5300, but most selling for more reasonable rates.

Sales of steers included 12 Angus weighing 488kg sold by Wayne Skein, Tumut, for $2650: 21 Reiland-blood Angus weighing 405kg sold by A and K Turner, Tumut, for $2410 and 24 Angus/Shorthorn 12 months and weighing 439kg sold by Wandeen Nicholls Brothers, Gundagai, for $2570.

Sutton Obrien Partnership, Tumut, sold 13 Rieland- and Flemington-blood Angus 10-11 months and weighing 365kg sold for $2450: Lisa and Scott Bowden, Batlow, sold 18 Bongongo-blood Angus weighing 384kg for $2460 and TZR Holdings, Cootamundra, sold 25 Onslow-blood Angus weighing 351kg for $2370.

Mundarlo Angus, Mundarlo, who won the recent Adelong Show Society heifer competition sold 40 steers, eight - nine months and weighing 296kg for $2150: Kiah Adelong, sold 17 Bongongo-blood Angus, nine to ten months and weighing 307kg for $2170, and BC and CM Kell, Tumut, sold 35 Shorthorn weighing 320kg for $2050.

In the pens of females, SD and MJ Hillier, sold 16 20 month-old Bongongo-blood Angus heifers PTIC for $3550: G and C Jones sold seven Doodle Cooma- and Kaludah-blood Poll Herefords PTIC to LBW Bongongo Angus for $3300 and A and J Salmon, sold eight black baldies 18-19 months and PTIC to LBW Hazeldean Angus for $2650.

Cows with calves sold to $5300 when J and WJ Robertson, sold 14 Arden- and Millwillah-blood Angus wth calves four to ten weeks: PM Reynolds Family Trust, Adelong, sold five Angus depastured to Reiland Angus for $4000 and AJ Webb, Tumut, sold six Bongongo-blood Angus with calves three to six weeks by Crawford Angus for $4300.

Successful buyers attended from Forbes, Coonamble, Wagga Wagga, Cowra, Rugby and Wodonga, Victoria.

Feedlot interests were also very strong along with local restockers.

