NSW Government renews zombie PELS in Liverpool Plains, North West

THE NSW government has extended three of the notorious 'zombie' petroleum exploration licences (PELs) in the region, with no shortage of opponents coming out to slam the decision.

PELs across the Tamworth, Barwon and Upper Hunter electorates have been granted an extension, with the zones covering towns including Narrabri, Boggabri, Quirindi and Gunnedah.

The MPs in all three of those electorates had previously come out to say they wanted PELs in their region extinguished, and Member for Barwon Roy Butler, from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, said he wasn't even consulted.

"There was no discussion with me about renewing them, this is the something the government has done on its own, and its relationship with the proponent [has] had an impact," he said.

"I'm disappointed that they've extended them because of the uncertainty it creates, and I will take it up with Paul Toole as the relevant minister."

Mr Butler said while he has no issue with traditional gas, he was cautious about the use of coal seam gas.



"I think the extension just creates more uncertainty for people, and frankly we shouldn't be doing anything that places groundwater at risk," he said.

"Normally where you find coal seams they're under aquifers, they're old swamps essentially that sit under aquifers, and in my mind we shouldn't be doing anything that places ground or surface water at risk."



The Country Women's Association has expressed its opinion on the matter, which was and will continue to be strongly against renewing PELs.

"We were also extremely disappointed in the underhanded way in which the information about the renewals came to light," NSW president Stephanie Stanhope said.



"The landholders, and this community, deserve far better. They deserve to be treated with respect and courtesy.



"We will never rest in our lobbying on this issue."



This story first appeared on The Northern Daily Leaderwebsite.

