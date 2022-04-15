Megan Baker ahead in RAS/ASC meat sheep judging

Prior experience showed during the judging of the 2022 RAS/ASC Meat sheep young judges in the Cox Pavilion during the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Overjudge Jeff Sutton, Wattle Farm Border Leicesters, Temora, said the standard was excellent as the judges went through the long wool and short wool sheep.

"They all spoke well and handled the sheep well," he said.

"And if they got the order different to what Jonathan and I did, it didn't matter so much as the manner in which they approached the sheep and the way they expressed themselves."

Likewise Jonathan Dalla, Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA, thought all entrants proved their place as finalists.

"There was various experience, which showed, but it was still a high standard," he said.

"Some are just starting while it was obvious others had a bit of experience."

Championship was awarded to Megan Baker, representing South East.

Ms Baker has been involved with sheep since she was able to get out into the paddocks and is a keen participant in showing sheep.

"It was kind of like second nature," she said.

"I've been with sheep my whole life, but it was a good experience to be out here."

Ms Baker said she is still learning but gained from having a bit more self confidence in public speaking from today's judging.

Finalists:

Champion - Megan Baker - South East



Reserve champion - Thomas Anderson - Cumberland



Third - Monte Barnes - South western



Fourth - Lily Moore - Castlereagh



Fifth - Hannah Shea - Riverina



