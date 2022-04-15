Fierce competition as alpaca judging begins

INTERMEDIATE SURI MALE: Reserve champion Elimbari Scipio with Ros Davis, judges Molly Gardner and Natasha Clark, and Champion Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody with Rubey Williams.

The first day of the Sydney Royal Show Alpaca Competition has been completed with the good quality of the exhibits making it a tough job for the judges.

Natasha Clark and Molly Gardner are judging this year's competition which is the 30th year for the Alpacas.

Judging has been completed up to the Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female.

Results are as follows:

Junior Female Suri - six to under 12 months

White - Sharman, Sharman Almaviva



Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Felicity



Champion Junior Suri Female - Sharman, Sharman Almaviva

Reserve Champion Junior Suri Female - Errydge, Errydge Summer Rose

Junior Male Suri - six to under 12 months

White - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Man On A Mission



Light Fawn - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Y104



Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Brown Sugar



Roan - Coolawarra, Coolawarra Heartbreak Hotel



Black - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Magic Xanthus



Champion Junior Suri Male - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Man On A Mission

Reserve Champion Junior Suri Male - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Y104

Junior Female Huacaya - six to under 12 months

White - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Perpetua



Light Fawn - Millduck, Millduck Yippee



Medium/Dark Fawn - Kobler, Kobler Ariane



Grey - Malakai, Malakai Alluring

Black - Malakai, Malakai Black Honour

Champion Junior Huacaya Female - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Perpetua



Reserve Champion Junior Huacaya Female - Patagonia, Patagonia Frida Kahlo



Junior Male Huacaya - six to under 12 months

White - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Heritage of Rasputin



Light Fawn - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Celtic Hallmark



Medium/Dark Fawn - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Gold Nugget



Brown - Millduck, Millduck You Betcha



Roan - Forestglen, Forestglen Zig Zag

Grey - Malakai Ashbourne, Malakai Ashbourne Repeat Offender



Black - Injaaz Australia, Injaaz Australia Black Oak



Champion Junior Huacaya Male - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Heritage of Rasputin



Reserve Champion Junior Huacaya Male - Malakai Ashbourne, Malakai Ashbourne Repeat Offender



Intermediate Female Suri - 12 months to under 18 months

White - Elimbari, Elimbari Sappho

Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Tiffany



Black - Incamon, Incamon Samara



Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Sappho



Reserve Champion Intermediate Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Sabari

Intermediate Male Suri - 12 months to under 18 months

White - Elimbari, Elimbari Scipio



Light Fawn - Coolawarra, Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody



Black - Fern Tree, Baarrooka Magician's Kremlin



Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Coolawarra, Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody



Reserve Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Scipio

Intermediate Female Huacaya - 12 months to under 18 months

White - Ashbourne, Ashbourne Hipster's Sister



Light Fawn - Precision, Precision Poster Child



Medium/Dark Fawn - Incamon, Incamon Sabella



Brown - precision, Precision Nefertiti



Roan - Sotaycam, Sotaycam Honour

Grey - Malakai, Malakai Jazmyn



Black - Coolawarra, Coolawarra Aphrodite



Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female - Ashbourne, Ashbourne Hipster's Sister



Reserve Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female - Precision, Precision Poster Child