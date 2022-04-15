Fierce competition as alpaca judging begins

The first day of the Sydney Royal Show Alpaca Competition has been completed with the good quality of the exhibits making it a tough job for the judges.
Natasha Clark and Molly Gardner are judging this year's competition which is the 30th year for the Alpacas.
Judging has been completed up to the Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female.
Results are as follows:
Junior Female Suri - six to under 12 months
White - Sharman, Sharman Almaviva
Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Felicity
Champion Junior Suri Female - Sharman, Sharman Almaviva
Reserve Champion Junior Suri Female - Errydge, Errydge Summer Rose
Junior Male Suri - six to under 12 months
White - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Man On A Mission
Light Fawn - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Y104
Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Brown Sugar
Roan - Coolawarra, Coolawarra Heartbreak Hotel
Black - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Magic Xanthus
Champion Junior Suri Male - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Man On A Mission
Reserve Champion Junior Suri Male - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Y104
Junior Female Huacaya - six to under 12 months
White - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Perpetua
Light Fawn - Millduck, Millduck Yippee
Medium/Dark Fawn - Kobler, Kobler Ariane
Grey - Malakai, Malakai Alluring
Black - Malakai, Malakai Black Honour
Champion Junior Huacaya Female - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Perpetua
Reserve Champion Junior Huacaya Female - Patagonia, Patagonia Frida Kahlo
Junior Male Huacaya - six to under 12 months
White - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Heritage of Rasputin
Light Fawn - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Celtic Hallmark
Medium/Dark Fawn - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Gold Nugget
Brown - Millduck, Millduck You Betcha
Roan - Forestglen, Forestglen Zig Zag
Grey - Malakai Ashbourne, Malakai Ashbourne Repeat Offender
Black - Injaaz Australia, Injaaz Australia Black Oak
Champion Junior Huacaya Male - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Heritage of Rasputin
Reserve Champion Junior Huacaya Male - Malakai Ashbourne, Malakai Ashbourne Repeat Offender
Intermediate Female Suri - 12 months to under 18 months
White - Elimbari, Elimbari Sappho
Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Tiffany
Black - Incamon, Incamon Samara
Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Sappho
Reserve Champion Intermediate Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Sabari
Intermediate Male Suri - 12 months to under 18 months
White - Elimbari, Elimbari Scipio
Light Fawn - Coolawarra, Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody
Black - Fern Tree, Baarrooka Magician's Kremlin
Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Coolawarra, Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody
Reserve Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Scipio
Intermediate Female Huacaya - 12 months to under 18 months
White - Ashbourne, Ashbourne Hipster's Sister
Light Fawn - Precision, Precision Poster Child
Medium/Dark Fawn - Incamon, Incamon Sabella
Brown - precision, Precision Nefertiti
Roan - Sotaycam, Sotaycam Honour
Grey - Malakai, Malakai Jazmyn
Black - Coolawarra, Coolawarra Aphrodite
Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female - Ashbourne, Ashbourne Hipster's Sister
Reserve Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female - Precision, Precision Poster Child