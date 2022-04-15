Fierce competition as alpaca judging begins

Fierce competition as alpaca judging begins

Smart Farmer News
Aa

The first day of the Sydney Royal Show Alpaca Competition has been completed with the good quality of the exhibits making it a tough job for the judges.

Aa
INTERMEDIATE SURI MALE: Reserve champion Elimbari Scipio with Ros Davis, judges Molly Gardner and Natasha Clark, and Champion Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody with Rubey Williams.

INTERMEDIATE SURI MALE: Reserve champion Elimbari Scipio with Ros Davis, judges Molly Gardner and Natasha Clark, and Champion Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody with Rubey Williams.

The first day of the Sydney Royal Show Alpaca Competition has been completed with the good quality of the exhibits making it a tough job for the judges.

Natasha Clark and Molly Gardner are judging this year's competition which is the 30th year for the Alpacas.

Judging has been completed up to the Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female.

Results are as follows:

Junior Female Suri - six to under 12 months

White - Sharman, Sharman Almaviva

Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Felicity

Champion Junior Suri Female - Sharman, Sharman Almaviva

Reserve Champion Junior Suri Female - Errydge, Errydge Summer Rose

Junior Male Suri - six to under 12 months

White - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Man On A Mission

Light Fawn - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Y104

Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Brown Sugar

Roan - Coolawarra, Coolawarra Heartbreak Hotel

Black - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Magic Xanthus

Champion Junior Suri Male - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Man On A Mission

Reserve Champion Junior Suri Male - Baarrooka, Baarrooka Y104

Junior Female Huacaya - six to under 12 months

White - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Perpetua

Light Fawn - Millduck, Millduck Yippee

Medium/Dark Fawn - Kobler, Kobler Ariane

Grey - Malakai, Malakai Alluring

Black - Malakai, Malakai Black Honour

Champion Junior Huacaya Female - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Perpetua

Reserve Champion Junior Huacaya Female - Patagonia, Patagonia Frida Kahlo

Junior Male Huacaya - six to under 12 months

White - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Heritage of Rasputin

Light Fawn - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Celtic Hallmark

Medium/Dark Fawn - Accoyo Genesis, Accoyo Genesis Gold Nugget

Brown - Millduck, Millduck You Betcha

Roan - Forestglen, Forestglen Zig Zag

Grey - Malakai Ashbourne, Malakai Ashbourne Repeat Offender

Black - Injaaz Australia, Injaaz Australia Black Oak

Champion Junior Huacaya Male - Accoyo Legacy, Accoyo Legacy Heritage of Rasputin

Reserve Champion Junior Huacaya Male - Malakai Ashbourne, Malakai Ashbourne Repeat Offender

Intermediate Female Suri - 12 months to under 18 months

White - Elimbari, Elimbari Sappho

Brown - Bellapaca, Bellapaca Tiffany

Black - Incamon, Incamon Samara

Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Sappho

Reserve Champion Intermediate Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Sabari

Intermediate Male Suri - 12 months to under 18 months

White - Elimbari, Elimbari Scipio

Light Fawn - Coolawarra, Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody

Black - Fern Tree, Baarrooka Magician's Kremlin

Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Coolawarra, Elysion Bohemian Rhapsody

Reserve Champion Intermediate Suri Male - Elimbari, Elimbari Scipio

Intermediate Female Huacaya - 12 months to under 18 months

White - Ashbourne, Ashbourne Hipster's Sister

Light Fawn - Precision, Precision Poster Child

Medium/Dark Fawn - Incamon, Incamon Sabella

Brown - precision, Precision Nefertiti

Roan - Sotaycam, Sotaycam Honour

Grey - Malakai, Malakai Jazmyn

Black - Coolawarra, Coolawarra Aphrodite

Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female - Ashbourne, Ashbourne Hipster's Sister

Reserve Champion Intermediate Huacaya Female - Precision, Precision Poster Child

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Terms & Conditions - Newspaper
  6. Copyright © 2015. Australian Community Media.