The Voice of Alpacas and the Lord of the Ring

As is probably the case in most of the competitions at Sydney Royal Show, there are people behind the scenes who may not stand out to the general public but make the event a showcase for patrons and help it run smoothly.



John Hay and Shane Read are just two of the people who make the Sydney royal Show Alpaca Competition the drawcard event it is today.

With a combined experience of 46 years at the show, the pair play an integral part in its success.



John Hay has been involved as an exhibitor and an announcer for 25 years, as well as helping out behind the scenes where needed, and has been the voice thousands of show patrons have heard when viewing the alpaca competition.



"I genuinely love doing it," Mr Hay said.

"The exhibitors and organisers are just great people to be involved with.

"Most of these people are happy to help each out when required which is great."

RECOGNITION: The Shane Read Medal which is awarded to special volunteers within the alpaca industry.

Nicknamed Lord of the Ring at a national competition when numbers meant there were two rings running at the same time and he had to marshall both, Shane Read guarantees paraders are ready and in order, as well as doing anything required behind the scenes in preparation for the event.

Mr Read became involved in alpacas at Sydney Royal Show 21 years ago as an exhibitor and his affinity for the animal has not waned over that time.

He runs his alpaca stud, Daerenahs, on 10 hectares outside of Quenbeyan.

While numbers are down to 14, Mr Read once ran 75 alpacas in his stud.

His dedication to the industry has been recognised within the alpaca community.

There is a medal given to those special people who continue to volunteer their time. They are awarded the Shane Read Medal.

He also began as an exhibitor and is now assistant chief steward and marshalling steward.

"Shane is here all the time," Mr Hay said.

"He is still here working hard when everyone else has gone.

"It says it all that he has the medal for volunteer recognition named after him."

Mr Read also said he does it because of the people involved.

"It's the camaraderie of everyone involved," he said.

"They make you want to do everything you can for the event to be a success.

"I really enjoy spending time with people who share a common interest."