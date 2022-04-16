National ASA meat breeds sheep young judges championship

The 2021 final of the ASA National Meat Breeds sheep young judges championship was held over due to COVID, and was this year carried out in the Cox Pavilion.



Over judges were Murray Brown, Glamis Border Leicester stud, Bedgerabong, and Tim Robinson, Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Wodonga.



Mr Robinson is a past winner.

Mr Brown said it was a very talented group of young people who took part in the competition.

"Everyone has done a really good job," he said.

"When handling the sheep do it for a purpose and get into a rhythm with the way you look at the sheep.



"Take your time to compare each sheep."



Mr Brown said each person has their own opinions about each sheep so approach the judging with confidence and back your judgement.

Reece Webster from White Rock, New South Wales was awarded Australia's top spot in the Agricultural Shows Australia young meat breeds sheep judging championship for 2021 at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.



Runner up for 2021 was Molly Cornish from Bridport, Tasmania and third was Georgia Lee from Harristown, Queensland.

Reece Webster, who is in his final year studying Agricultural Science at UNE said the competition was crucial for the meat sheep industry.

"There is so much emphasis place on numbers these days that a lot of people seem to be stepping away from the basic conformation traits of the animal," he said.

2021 Finalists:

TAS - Molly Cornish - reserve champion



NSW - Reece Webster - champion



VIC - Erin Douglas

QLD - Georgia Lee - third



SA - Tom Megson



WA - Brendan Lamont

2022 Finalists:

Past winner Tim Robinson said it was an absolute pleasure to be invited by the RAS and ASA to overjudge the 2021 and 2022 national finals.

"It is not so much about getting the right placings, we as overjudges are more interested in how you support your placing decisions," he told the young state finalists.

"All of the White Suffolk ewes are very good, so it is up to you to justify your decision."

Tess Runting from Mount Eliza, Victoria, was awarded Australia's top spot in the Agricultural Shows Australia young meat breeds sheep judging championship for 2021 at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.



Runner up for 2022 was Megan Baker from Orangeville, New South Wales and third was Chloe Taylor from Bindi Bindi, Western Australia.



Tess Bunting has her own Corriedale stud on the Mornington Peninsular, and said she got involved with judging and showing sheep while at school.

"I have a huge interest in the sheep and wool industry," she said.

"And I'm particularly passionate about encouraging young people into the industry."

WA - Chloe Taylor - third



TAS - Tory Hood



NSW - Megan Baker - reserve champion



VIC - Tess Runting - champion



SA - Cody Jones



QLD - Kate-Elizabeth Worth



The 2023 ASA National Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges Championship will be held at the Royal Launceston Show in 2023.

