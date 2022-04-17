Show stalwarts honoured for equine involvement at Sydney Royal

+4









MORE GALLERIES

Stalwarts of equine involvement within the Royal Agricultural Society were honoured during the 2022 Sydney Royal Show after a dinner of members in the Playfair Room of the Council Stand.

Chairman of the RAS Horse Committee John Bennett presented the awards for 100 years of involvement to the Chittick family of Gerringong and the Kangaroo Valley, who have been showing at Sydney since their Irish-born ancestor James Chittick first started exhibiting jumping horses in the early 1900s, retiring in 1936. His sons Nelson, Bob and Archie continued the tradition before Nelson's sons Keith and Alan showed Australian and Welsh ponies during the 1980s. Alan also worked as a veterinarian with the show for 20 years. His daughters Julie and Denise showed saddle ponies when they were younger followed by Julie's husband Rob Vandyke who showed stock horses and competed in polo cross at the Sydney Royal. Alan's cousin David has also been involved and was a show steward for more than 20 years.

An RAS youth medal was presented to Lyndsay Douglas, O'Connel via Bathurst for her services to equine show events while Bill Walmsley, Pinkett Road Glen Innes, received an award for long service and Peter Spackman, Gulgong, received an award as show legend for. Meanwhile Neal Lavis, OAM, was honoured in his memory for years of successful competition including a gold medal in eventing at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Further reading:

Who's who at Sydney Royal

Simmental paraders give back to youth

Merino breeders let their fleece down

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.