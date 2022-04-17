Experience showed in junior handler classes

Peter Matus, from Bathurst is a retired teacher of agriculture and mentor of many students who learnt to prepare and show animals during the many shows across the state.

He was adjudicating in the Cox Pavilion where the two age classes competed in the meat and dual purpose sheep handlers competition.

Keep an eye on the judge at all times, was the advice Mr Matus gave to all entrants.



"Even if I'm not looking at you directly I'm still keeping an eye on you as I'm walking around."



Mr Matus also had entrants swap sheep from the one they were holding to see how they performed with a new sheep.



"You have been handling your sheep for a long time and it has become familiar with you," he said.



"But I also wanted to see how you handled an unfamiliar sheep."

Handler, 18 years and under 25 years of age:

First - Elizabeth Sutton - Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbitty



Second - Adam Fordham - St Gregory's College, Campbelltown



Third - Jessica Sharman - Trinity Catholic College, Goulburn (and junior vice-president NSW Suffolk Association)



Ten to 14 years placegetters - Alison Kiss, Elizabeth Macarthur High School, Christine Sutton, Macarthur Anglican School, judge Peter Matus, and Georgia Heaney, St Lawrence's Primary School.

Handler 10 years and under 14 years of age:

First - Alison Kiss - Elizabeth Macarthur High School, Narellan



Second - Christine Sutton - Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbitty



Third - Georgia Heaney - St Lawrence's Catholic Primary School, Coonabarabran



