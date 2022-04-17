Honour of a lifetime for judge

Sydney Royal Show Boer Goat Competition judge Paul Ormsby.

While he wanted to be showing his own animals, Paul Ormsby said that getting to judge the Sydney Royal Show Boer Goat Competition for the 200th anniversary of the Easter event was something he could not pass up.

Mr Ormsby and his wife Jan run a Mugambi Boer Goat Stud in Forbes, NSW, where they have 90 breeding does.



They predominantly sell their goats via live export all around the world and have created an embryotic centre to export embryos as well.



Mr Ormsby said there was no way he was passing up the honour to judge.

"I did want to show my animals but getting to judge Sydney Royal for the 200th anniversary is an unbelievable honour," he said.

"We have exhibited here for every show since 2003, bar two.

"It means so much to me to be asked to judge this event.

"I've judged shows in New Zealand and South America but you can't beat the honour of judging your home show."