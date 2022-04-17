Early success for Micathel and Carrington View Reds

The first day of Boer goat judging has finished at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show with Micathel Boer Goats and Carrington View Reds taking the Grand Champion honours.



Marie Barnes claimed the Grand Champion Standard Boer Doe award with Micathel The Grand Daughter whose famous grandmother Micathel Oheo won Best In Show in 2012 and 2015.



"Micathel Oheo was one of the most successful Boer goat does in Australia," Ms Barnes said.



"Micathel The Grand Daughter won Grand Champion last year as well as a kid.



"She is definitely following in her grandmother's footsteps."



SOLID RESULT: Presenting BBNRQ 19009 with Grand Champion Solid Colour Boer Doe were Ron Smith and judge Paul Ormsby with Carrington View Reds' Marlene Andrew and Lynn Wickendon. Photo: Denis Howard

It was Tallong-based stud Cannington View Reds who took the Grand Champion Solid Colour Boer Doe title with BBNRQ 19009.



Partners Marlene Andrew and Lynn Wickendon were understandably pleased with the win.



"We made a deal with Alisha Carlon, who we were up against for Grand Champion, that we would get some reds to add more to the competition," Ms Andrew said.



"It wa snice we were both in the running but we're really pleased to get the win.

"It was a real team effort."