Dorper and White Dorper wins to Hay stud and school

Champion White Dorper ewe and ram with (back) Emily Caughey, Daniel Wilson, Tashana Walliss, (front) Christina Murray and Bailey Caughey, Hay War Memorial High School.

ABERLINE Dorper and White Dorper stud and the students from the Hay Way Memorial High School had a successful showing at the Sydney Royal Show, winning grand and reserve champion ram and ewe in both sections.

Returning after an eight year hiatus, the school travelled nine hours and 720 kilometres on way to attend the show after many of their usual events were cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Judged by Christo Harmse, who originates from South Africa and retired three years ago from running the Castlebar Dorper stud at Gunnedah, there were five Dorper and six White Dorper exhibits all from Aberline.

DORPER

Grand champion Dorper ram went to Aberline Ruthless tag 210002, an April 2021-drop son of Dell 190221 out of Aberline Hera 170030 which goes back to Dell 140500.

Grand champion Dorper ram, Aberline Ruthless.

Mr Harmse said he was a functional ram with length, depth, spring of rib and overall had a better body and more character to his head than the reserve champion ram, Aberline tag 210018.

Aberline Eileithyia tag 190033 was the grand champion ewe which showed...

A May 2019-drop ewe, she was by Dell 424 Boss 140424 and a maternal sibling to the grand ram also being out of the Aberline Hera 170030 ewe.

Reserve champion Dorper ewe went to Aberline tag 210009.

Champion and reserve champion Dorper ewes handled by Daniel Wilson and Tashana Walliss, Hay War Memorial High School with judge Christo Harmse, Gunnedah.

WHITE DORPER

An April 2021-drop White Dorper ram, Aberline Titan tag 210003, won grand champion White Dorper ram. A son of Bascamp 150038 he was out of Aberline Khaleesi 180014.

Reseve champion White Dorper ram went to Aberline tag 210011.

Grand champion White Dorper ewe was Aberline Anther tag 190001, a May 2019-drop daughter of African 170073 out of Aberline Petal 170018.

Aberline tag 210015 was reserve champion White Dorper ewe.

The next stop for the Aberline stud and the Hay school will be Holbrook followed by Bendigo and the Royal Melbourne Show, Vic, according to agriculture teacher James Caughey.

"The rams will sell at the Dorper and White Dorper National Show and Sale, at Bendigo," he said. "The older ewes will lamb in the next two months."

The school also won first place in the pair of ewes in the schools interbreed competition with their White Dorper duo, which was an impressive feat for the breed and team with 10 other pairs also trying their hand at winning the ribbon.

