The grand Tattykeel triumph in Australian White ring

+2





MORE GALLERIES

IT WAS a clean sweep for the Gilmore family of Tattykeel Australian White stud during the breed's feature show at the Sydney Royal Show.

Some 14 exhibits took to the mat before judge Dan Lustenberger from Bungarley Australian White stud, Tarcutta.



Grand champion ram was awarded to Tattykeel 210422, sired by Tattykeel ET 190095 a ram retained by the stud in 2020.

It was the first show for June 2021-drop ram which will go on to be shown at the NSW State Sheep Show at Dubbo in May before he is possible sold in the stud's sale in September.

Mr Lustenberger said he was a beautiful big ram with plenty of muscle that he carried well.

"He is a good type of ram, wide through the loin - a really nice ram," he said.



"He has plenty of depth and weight, and he is thicker in the hindquarter compared to the reserve, who didn't have the carcase of the top sheep."

Tattykeel ET 210264 was the reserve champion ram. An April 2021-drop ram, he was by Tattykeel ET 190144 and will also go on to the Dubbo state event.

"He has been used in embryo transfer (ET) program work," said James Gilmore of Tattykeel.

Grand champion ewe went to the April 2021-drop Tattykeel ET 210066, an ET-bred daughter of Tattykeel 191179 which sold in their 2020 sale.

"This is her first show... she has been flushed once, and will be flushed again before Dubbo," Mr Gilmore said.



A good structured all-round ewe, Mr Lustenberger said she was soft, balanced and nice on her feet.

"She has plenty of depth and capacity," he said. "I couldn't find much to fault her on."

The reserve champion ewe was Tattykeel ET 210237, a daughter of the $150,000 Tattykeel Anzac 63 ram which sold privately to Neil Garnett, SheepMaster stud, Elleker via Albany, WA, last year.



Tattykeel also won the Peter Taylor group consisting of one ram and two years, and were named the most successful Australian White exhibitor.

"They are a group of beautiful big sheep... they are well-balanced, well-structured and carry plenty of meat," Mr Lustenberger said.

Deep Creek Australian Whites were the only other exhibitor in the section, and they came away with a class win in the ewe born August/September 2021.

RELATED READING:

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.