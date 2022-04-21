George Baldry awarded the Leo Larsen Commitment and Compassion Award

Eight-year-old George Baldry with the Leo Larsen Commitment and Compassion Award plaque.

Born and raised on the family farm, eight-year-old George Baldry, is the fourth generation in the Tennysonvale Simmental and Flechvieh stud, Illabo, and has big dreams to keep the cattle going.

Demonstrating sportsmanship and compassion throughout this years Sydney Royal Show, Master Baldry was awarded Leo Larsen Commitment and Compassion Award.

This award was a perpetual trophy, presented to a junior Simmental member who shows commitment and compassion in the lead up to, and time of paraders.

Sponsored by Glen and Linda Martin, Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield, and judged by their son and daughter-in-law Steve and Nat Martin, Myona Charolais, Dubbo, Mrs Linda Martin said she wanted the award to go to someone who did the work behind the scenes, not necessarily the champion, but the person that got in and worked hard.

Master Baldry's mother, Nicole, said he was absolutely chuffed to win the award and wanted to show the plaque he received off to everyone.

"He was trying to work out how to hang the award from the from of the cattle stalls like we do with their ribbons, so he was climbing all over trying to get it hung up," she said.

This was the first big win for Master Baldry as he had only attended a few small shows so far.

Mrs Baldry said he had been attending the show since he was born but this year was the first that he had slept over and had the 5am wake-ups to tend to the cattle.

She said, at home, he helps with training, feeding, washing, and everything else that comes with showing cattle.

With one cow to his name so far, he is already looking to have a big future in the breed.

"He loves them and he wants to grown his herd," Mrs Baldry said.



Mrs Baldry said the judges commented that George was the first to say congratulations to his other competitors in the paraders competition and from there they kept an eye on him.



"They were just chuffed with how his love for the animals and the work he was putting in making sure they were happy and content"



Mrs Martin said George was "a hard working young fellow, he was out of bed, doing the cattle beds of a morning and he was really considerate of the other contestants there".



"The one thing I said to them (Steve and Nat Martin) was, I don't want a champion to win it just because they are a champion. I want it to be given to someone who was genuinely compassionate and a good sport. Someone who looked after their cattle because Leo absolutely loved his cattle," she said.

Mrs Martin said she wanted to award to go to someone who looked after their cattle and didn't rely on somebody else to look after or prepare it.

"He (George Baldry) was just a quiet achiever, and I guess that is what Leo was too"



"It really meant something to him, I guess that's what it is about"

She said the award was in memory of Leo Larsen, who along with his sister, was tragically killed in a car accident on November 22, 2020.

"Leo loved the cattle and he was going to come to Sydney for that show".



"The society rung us and wanted to do something to remember Leo because he was a part of the show and a big part of us was missing when he passed," Mrs Martin said.

"When Leo showed cattle, he was always so considerate of other people"

"He always had a big heart and would always give help or anything else to any other children"

The award will be given annually with a perpetual trophy and a small replica given to the recipient.



