Lindean leads Suffolks with a 'one-off' ram

Suffolk judge, Charlotte Close, Corowa, sashes the grand champion ram, Lindean 10, exhibited by Reece Webster, Lindean, Bathurst.

Reece Webster, Lindean, Bathurst, with his grand champion ewe, and his grandfather, Ross Wilson, Cotties Run, Bathurst, with Lindean's reserve ewe.

Bathurst stud, Lindean, dominated the Suffolk judging with with its classy, well-fleshed entries edging out the competition from three other studs.

For Lindean's Reece Webster, however, his top ram was quite literally a one off. The ram, Lindean 10, was by Bowen 940, a ram that was looking like a top sire prospect until an early, untimely death barely into the start of his first joining, Mr Webster said.

He only got the one ram lamb, Lindean 10, and two ewe lambs, which included this year's reserve champion ewe, Lindean 150.



The grand champion ewe, Lindean 7, was by a homebred sire, Lindean 190037, a ram that went unshown due to COVID, but was retained and used in the stud, being from a breeding line that had worked well in the flock as well as simply being "a crackin' ram".



The third sire represented among the show team was Bowen 922, leant to Lindean as a back-up ram after 940 died. This also meant 922's progeny were one-and-a-half to two montths younger than the 940 offspring on the team. This included the reserve champion ram, Lindean 61, by 922 and from a Hopea stud ewe purchase from Hopea stud, Dadswell Bridge, Victoria. The grand ram, Lindean 10, also had a former Sydney champion on his dam's side, that being his grandsire, Cotties Run 10, named AJ after a family friend who had since died.

Lindean also won the breeders group with the reserve ram and the champion ewe, the Timor Trophy for a milk-tooth shorn ram and the breed's Peter Taylor Group of one ram and two ewes.

The Booralee Trophy for best group of four Suffolks went to newcomers to the show ring, Cheval Park, Taralga.

Studmaster, Jessica Sharman, 17, brought the show team to Sydney with the help of her family.

It was their second year at the show, having only started the stud three years prior with ewes from Lindean, Bowen, Cotties Run, Closeup and Tillara Park studs.

