Tandara returns to claim Brown Swiss dairy title

Judge Henry Bevan, Ravenshoe, QLD, with Craig Cochrane, Parrabel Genetics, and senior champion female and winner of best senior udder, Tandara Vivid Lunda 260.

Ben Govett and Sarah Chant, Tandara Brown Swiss at Dingee, Vic., were back after winning senior champion cow at this year's International Dairy Week to claim senior champion female and best senior udder titles at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle show with Simon and Tekoa Atkins, Angus Fraser and Craig Cochrane of Parrabel Genetics, with their entry, Tandara Vivid Lunda 260.

Sired by Superbrown Vivid and from Tandara Denver Lunda 216, the four and a half-year female was admired for her "high and wide rear udder" and "overall dairyness."

Reserve senior champion was Benleigh Bender Puzzle, exhibited by Owen Daley and Brieanna Bratfield of Promenade Genetics, Stroud Road, and honourable mention went to Rod and Natasha Yarrington, Yarona Park Brow Swiss, Wingham, with Cooltah Brookings Zita.

Reserve intermediate champion was Tandara Glenwood Heidi 303, exhibited by Madalyn Foot at Oxley Island, and honourable mention was awarded to the Wake family at Benleigh Brown Swiss, Whittingham with Benleigh Lennox Shazam.

Ben Govett leads the three and half-year Tandara Paray Lola 74 to intermediate champion female on Friday.

The Hayter family, Werombi Vale at Euberta via Wagga Wagga, claimed junior and reserve champion female titles for the Brown Swiss breed with two paternal sisters during the Sydney Royal dairy cattle show.

Judge Henry Bevan, Ravenshoe, Qld, described the winning heifer Werombi Vale Blooming Impact, By Scherma Glenn Blooming from Mountain View impact 10, as exhibiting strength and balance with good extension of neck.

Reserve winner was Werombi Vale Beverly Nicole, also by Scherma Glenn Blooming and by Werombi Vale Supreme Nicole, described as having strength of top-line and excellent blending through the front to the rear.

Honourable mention was awarded to the Whatman family, Tongarra, for their nine month old heifer Mayberry Dynamite Tess by La Rainbow Bfly Dynamite.

Junior and reserve champion female titles for the Brown Swiss breed with two paternal sisters, Werombi Vale Blooming Impact and Werombi Vale Beverly Nicole, both by Scherma Glenn Blooming, with handlers Blaize Freestone and Amy Hayter.

Class of three females not over two years old was won by Amy and Timothy Hayter, Werombi Vale, exhibiting their junior champion and reserve winning heifers with Benleigh Brown Swiss from Whittingham in second and the Yarrington family's Yarona Park Brown Swiss, Wingham, in third.

Meanwhile Ben Govett and Sarah Chant, all the way from Tingee, Vic, took home broad ribbons for intermediate champion female and best intermediate udder with the three and half-year Tandara Paray Lola 74.

Sired by Paray and from Tandara Blooming Lola 48, the standout female was commended by Mr Bevan for the "height and width to her rear udder."

"It is that rear udder which gives her a distinct advantage. She's got that beautiful ligament which cuts her in half and a fore-udder that's just welded onto the body wall.

"She's so balanced and clean and dairy right throughout her frame."

The lineup during judging for Brown Swiss intermediate champion female.

Further reading:

Sydney Royal Holstein results

Sydney Royal Illawara results

Young dairy judges compete for national title

NSW state final for young dairy judges



Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.