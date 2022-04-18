Sister act as Cole girls celebrate Jersey win

Judge: Matt Templeton, Tarwin, South Gippsland, Vic.
No. exhibits: 46
Junior champion female: Rivendell Valentino Rosalie, shown by Stewart, Rebecca, Matilda and Indiana Cole, Liddel, Wagga Wagga
Reserve junior champion female: Rivendell Victorious Eve, also shown by the Cole family, Liddel, Wagga Wagga
Honourable mention: Shirlinn Jamie Zara, shown by the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Westdale
Three females, not over 2 years: The Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Westdale
