Sister act as Cole girls celebrate Jersey win

Sydney Royal 2022: Jersey breed results

Sydney Royal
Judge Matt Templeton, Tarwin, South Gippsland, Vic, Matilda and Indiana Cole, Liddel, Wagga Wagga, with their prize-winning Jersey heifers and Ella Wilson, Tamworth, with Shirlinn Jamie Zara, which received an honourable mention in the class.

All the results from the Jersey ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

Judge: Matt Templeton, Tarwin, South Gippsland, Vic.

No. exhibits: 46

Junior champion female: Rivendell Valentino Rosalie, shown by Stewart, Rebecca, Matilda and Indiana Cole, Liddel, Wagga Wagga

Reserve junior champion female: Rivendell Victorious Eve, also shown by the Cole family, Liddel, Wagga Wagga

Honourable mention: Shirlinn Jamie Zara, shown by the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Westdale

Three females, not over 2 years: The Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys, Westdale

