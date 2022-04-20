Brookleigh Guernseys take top senior title at Sydney

The Cleggett family from Glencoe South Australia dominated the senior female classes of the Guernsey breed at the Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle show.

Senior champion female was awarded to Brookleigh Jocelyn. The rising seven year old by Indian Acres Prada (USA) from Brookleigh Jolie, was described by judge Josh Smith, Cuprona, Tas, as long and open with good depth of fore rib. She was also described as having a snug mammary system as exemplified by the fact she won best senior udder.

Reserve senior champion went Brookleigh Jocette, rising five years old by Brookleigh Bob from senior champion Brookleigh Jocelyn. Again the judge described her as open with good udder, just like her dam.

Honourable mention went to Brookleigh Legend invisible, four years old, also winning her production class on 653 kilograms of combined fat and protein for her last lactation. This cow was by Coulee Crest Grumpy Legend (USA) from Brookleigh Immortal.



In the intermediate division Glenmeadows Calamity Jane from the Glenmeadows Guernsey stud at Barrington, rising four years, was awarded the broad ribbon, also taking out best intermediate udder and winning the production ribbon for her class with 477kg combined fat and protein.

The judge described her as a "super clean dairy cow" with an open front and good depth of rear rib. Her udder was the highest and widest in her division with good teat placement.

The reserve intermediate champion ribbon went to the three year old Kookaburra Never Glenda from Alembry Guernseys at Gerringong. Sired by Kookaburra Levi Never Never from Kookaburra Spruce Glenda, judge Mr Smith described as having the best udder in her class.

Honourable mention intermediate was awarded to Meadow Vale Legend Margarine, rising three years, by Coulee Crest Grumpy Legend (USA) from Meadow Vale Tradey Margarine exhibited by Julie and Michael Moore, Meadowvale Guernseys at Dorrigo.

The judging of three females was won by Alembry Guernseys, Gerringong, with Mr Evan Perkins, Heriot Hill Guernseys at Huntley, in reserve, while A.P. Forbes and A. J Saville, Glen Meadows at Barrington got an honourable mention.

Dam's progeny group was won by the Cleggett family with Glen Meadows in reserve and Stuart Moore, Fernbrook Guernseys at Dorrigo, receiving an honourable mention.

The judging of five females was won by Brian and Murray Russell, Meadow View at Bega with Heriot Hill in reserve.

Junior champion female: Alembry Jaguar Tinkabell, shown by Alembry Guernseys, Gerringong



Reserve: Glenmeadows Brogdon Cecily, shown by AP Forbes and AJ Saville, Glen Meadows, Barrington

Honourable mention: Meadow Vale Svbestman Joyful, shown by Julie and Michael Moore, Meadowvale Guernseys, Dorrigo



