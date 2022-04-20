Hoping to move Reds forward

MOVING FORWARD: In hopes of improving the quality of red Boer goats, Marlene Andrew and Lynn Wickendon have won Supreme Champion Solid Colour Boer Goat.

Marlene Andrew and Lynn Wickendon may have started Carrington View Reds to increase the presence of solids at Sydney Royal Show and to help move the genetics standards, but they have come away with the Supreme Champion Solid Colour Boer Goat ribbon with their doe BBNRQ 19009.

Carrington View Boer Goats began in 2003, but only seriously in 2008, while Carrington View Reds only began last year.



While Marlene, a paramedic, and Lynn, a registered nurse, are happy to continue their work with the solids, they won't be dropping off their efforts with the standards anytime soon.



"We initially got Boer goats for clearing purposes before we started to take the stud seriously," Marlene said.



"Boer goats are a beautiful animal and are very addictive.



"Now we like to have top quality animals and are always working hard to improve.



"We chose Boer goats after looking at shows and we wanted animals we could exhibit as well as being commercially viable."

The stud has started an unofficial group to help other like breeders like themselves to improve genetics.

"The group started so that we could improve the quality of the animal across a range of studs," Lynn said.