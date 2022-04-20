Tullibigeal ropes in biggest crowd for Cup day

All smiles at Tulli's big picnic day

All smiles at Tullibigeal Picnic Cup day. Photos by Samantha Thompson.

All smiles at Tullibigeal Picnic Cup day. Photos by Samantha Thompson.

Tradition rolls on for Tullibigeal picnics. All the photos

Tullibigeal picnic races attracted their biggest crowd on record keeping its short history alive and well as a major attraction.

Tullibigeal president Craig Tyack said there wasn't a dry eye in the whole of the mounting yard when Caszar won the Cup, only the second win for amateur jockey Emily Waters, and a win that honoured the late Tulli town legend Sam Glasgow, a great friend of part-owner Bernie Kearins.

The mates had always wanted to win the Cup and Caszar was brought back from retirement for one last tilt at age nine and duly won with a great ride from Emily.

Fittingly, Sam's son and daughter were there to see Caszar's win. Bernie had already decided it would be the gelding's last race. The club had a big day, with 1500 people attending.

Fashions In The Field winners were : most stylish female, Ann-Maree Block from the Sunshine Coast and formerly from Lake Cargelligo; Most elegant lady Robyn Ryan from Wagga Wagga and formerly from Lake Cargelligo; Best dressed gent, John Chanter from Albury and formerly from Lake Cargelligo; Roschelle Ryan and Eddie O'Conner from Naradhan were named this years best dressed couple.

The feature race was the 2022 Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot & O'Connors Tullibigeal Picnic Cup, 1600m - won by Caszar, ridden by Emily Waters and trained by Barry Molloy. And he's not for sale, Caszar's strapper says !

