Tullibigeal ropes in biggest crowd for Cup day

Tullibigeal picnic races attracted their biggest crowd on record keeping its short history alive and well as a major attraction.

Tullibigeal president Craig Tyack said there wasn't a dry eye in the whole of the mounting yard when Caszar won the Cup, only the second win for amateur jockey Emily Waters, and a win that honoured the late Tulli town legend Sam Glasgow, a great friend of part-owner Bernie Kearins.



The mates had always wanted to win the Cup and Caszar was brought back from retirement for one last tilt at age nine and duly won with a great ride from Emily.



Fittingly, Sam's son and daughter were there to see Caszar's win. Bernie had already decided it would be the gelding's last race. The club had a big day, with 1500 people attending.



Fashions In The Field winners were : most stylish female, Ann-Maree Block from the Sunshine Coast and formerly from Lake Cargelligo; Most elegant lady Robyn Ryan from Wagga Wagga and formerly from Lake Cargelligo; Best dressed gent, John Chanter from Albury and formerly from Lake Cargelligo; Roschelle Ryan and Eddie O'Conner from Naradhan were named this years best dressed couple.

The feature race was the 2022 Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot & O'Connors Tullibigeal Picnic Cup, 1600m - won by Caszar, ridden by Emily Waters and trained by Barry Molloy. And he's not for sale, Caszar's strapper says !

+78 Tullibigeal photos by Samantha Thompson.