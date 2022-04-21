Practices good for wellbeing

Mental health research by Sustainable Farms has shown that there are potential benefits to the lives of producers who follow natural resource management (NRM) practices.

The new publication, published in Society and Natural Resources, found the specific NRM practice of tree-planting was linked to higher levels of social connectedness, while broader whole-of-farm approaches to NRM were associated with increased farmer wellbeing.



Kimberly Brown, mental health and wellbeing researcher at the Centre for Mental Health Research and Sustainable Farms at ANU, and colleagues used data from a University of Canberra's survey to test whether these relationships could be quantified.

"We found tree-planting on agricultural land was linked to higher social connectedness," Ms Brown said.



"Many farmers engage in these practices as part of a local group, such as Landcare.



"Farming can be isolating work, and participating in NRM programs can give farmers a chance to connect with others in the community, which is so important for their mental health."



Michelle Young, director of Sustainable Farms, said the findings highlight the complexity of factors at play for farmers who may enhance natural assets on their farms.