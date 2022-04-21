No thinkin' about it: this is pure magic

COOLMORE Stud's So You Think broke new ground as a sire on Day 2 of The Championships at Randwick recently when siring three Group 1 winners and which pushed the stallion to the top of the Australian sires' tables for earnings this season (taken from Arion Pedigrees statistics).

The win by Think It Over was spectacular when racing down the outside of the track to collar the favourite Zaaki (GB) (by Blushing Groom grandson and an "almost" one-time shuttler Leroidesanimaux).

Trained by Kerry Parker at Kembla Grange, Think It Over has had a stellar weight-for-age season also winning Sydney's ATC Chelmsford Stakes, Hill Stakes, Apollo Stakes, Rosehill Gold Cup, before he claimed his career best in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes to make it a total of 12 wins and 11 placings.

The previous race saw Knights Order win the $2m Schweppes Sydney Cup in a daring front-running style when partnered by Rachel King, the pair still in front at the post.

Irish bred, Knights Order belongs to the last crop of foals when So You Think was used at Coolmore Ireland, the Sydney Cup win being the seven-year-old gelding's first Group 1 win.

Equally with Think It Over was another race outsider, Nimalee, which gave So You Think his third successive Group 1 win when taking the $1m Queen Of The Turf Stakes on Day 2 of The Championships program.

Trained by Matt Smith at Warwick Farm, Nimalee was a $270,000 graduate from the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Melbourne picked out by Randwick Bloodstock's Brett Howard, from the draft of Milford Thoroughbreds at Avenel.

Nimalee became the ninth Group 1 winner for So You Think, a stallion which continues the Northern Dancer sireline via his great son Sadler's Wells.

So You Think's sire is the distinguished High Chaparral, which shuttled to Coolmore, Jerrys Plains from 2010 before his untimely death in December 2014.

Commanding a fee of 77,000, So You Think has sired 121 winners (of over 191 wins) including seven stakes winners and just over $16 million in earnings this season (to April 17), just ahead of I Am Invincible and Nicconi.

The winners keep coming for So You Think and which includes three-year-old colt Son Of Emperor, successful at Caulfield over 1600 metres last Saturday.

Sebring Sun

WHILE focus has been centred around the stakes and feature action in the major states, up north in Queensland juvenile filly Sammiballerina became an important winner for her sire Sebring Sun when winning the $125,000 Finance Capricornia Plate at Rockhampton recently.

Handsome chestnut stallion, Sebring Sun, sire of first crop juvenile feature winner Sammiballerina. Photo Virginia Harvey.

Trained by Jamie McConachy at Rockhampton, Sammiballerina belongs to the first crop of Sebring Sun which stands at the Ruttley family 's Glenthorne Park near Taree, also breeder of the speedy two-year-old filly.

As his name suggests being by Golden Slipper winner Sebring, Sebring Sun was trained by dual Golden Slipper winning trainer Garry Portelli, and which won three races including the ATC Rosebud-LR before finishing third in the prestigious Golden Rose-G1 (to Exosphere).

Failing to reach the reserve of $20,000 at the Magic Millions Capricornia Yearling Sale at Rockhampton, Sammiballerina has since returned $75,000.

Sammiballerina can be grouped with another first crop juvenile winner by Sebring Sun - bay filly Coriander, from only five gallopers to race thus far.

Sioux first

SHUTTLING for one southern hemisphere season to Swettenham Stud in Victoria in 2019, the US bred Sioux Nation sired his first winner when his first crop runner in the northern hemisphere, Ocean Quest, won at The Curragh, and being the first two-year-old race in Ireland of the year.

Winner of the Phoenix Stakes-G1 at The Curragh, Sioux Nation is one of a number of shuttle stallions by short-lived Scat Daddy (a leading US sire) which had spent some southern hemisphere stud seasons here over the past six years. These include US bred stallions No Nay Never, Caravaggio, Mendelssohn, and Justify, the latter two represented with his first Australian bred horses at the yearling sales.

In full-flight, the Irish bred Knights Order (with Rachel King up) rushing to the post to win the Sydney Cup at Randwick. Photo Virginia Harvey.

It should be recalled that Scat Daddy is by Johannesburg, a son of Hennessy (by Storm Cat) the latter two each shuttling for five seasons (from 2003, and 1997 respectively) to Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains.

