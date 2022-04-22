Inverell weaner heifers $2482

Inverell Livestock Exchange presented one of its best yardings of weaner cattle on Thursday, with 4205 head sold at an average price of $2010 for both steers and heifers.

Agents for host agencies C.L. Squires and Co along with Colin Say and Co reported that the market remained solid, especially for restocker cattle back to the paddock while the supermarket feeder job continues to be back-logged by a shortage of slaughtermen at processors - but not enough to dim buyer enthusiasm.

There was big buyer competition from backgrounders from the Northern Tablelands, north-west of NSW and southern Queensland, particularly the Darling Downs.

According to the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange report, heavier weaners and milk tooth yearling steers, 330 to 400 kilograms 687 head, averaged 671c/kg or $2378 and reached a top bid of 720c/kg and $2623.

Similar weight heifers, only 65 head, averaged $2358 for 682c/kg, reaching a high of 724c/kg and $2482.

Steers 200 to 280kg, 1082 head, averaged 761c/kg or $1883, peaking at 852c/kg and $2146.

Heifers in the same weight bracket, 886 head, averaged 693c/kg or $1694, reaching a high of 770c/kg and $2050.

Angus weaner heifers ready to join at 343kg made 724c/kg or $2483 for CSmith and Son. Photo: IRLX

"The market this season is shaping up to be a carbon copy of last year," said CL Squires auctioneer and recent ALPA national young champion Will Claridge, noting that the quality at Inverell on Thursday was an excellent reflection of overall genetic improvement on-farm.

Angus steers from Butcher Cattle Co at Bundarra, 370kg made 695c/kg or $2571.

The Smith Family, Coffin Hill, Gurley, sold 43 vendor-bred Angus steers and heifers with Temania blood, 343kg for 724c/kg or $2483.

Angus heifers with Mountain Valley and Sara Park blood from the Stace Family, Inverell, made 760c/kg for 300kg.

Angus steers from the Izzard family, Inverell, 240kg attracted a bid of 840c/kg or $2016.

Best British cross bred, typically Charolais/Hereford, sold to an average $1600 top $2000. Clerkness Pastoral, Bundarra sold Charolais/British 270kg for 750c/kg or $2025.

Santa Gertrudis cross with Yarrawonga blood made 750c/kg for 220kg or $1650 for Tomlinson Holdings, Inverell.

Santa/Hereford with Yulgilbar blood from Stroane Partnership at Mount Mitchell sold 306kg for 684c/kg or $2093 to be grown-out on the Northern Tablelands, while their sisters at 324kg made 700c/kg or $2268 returning to the paddock as breeders in Dalby, Qld.

Angus and Angus cross steers with Highland Court blood from Brad Dunn at Kingsgate, 287kg, made 776c/kg or $2227.

Banoole Pastoral, Ben Lomand sold Angus cross steers 280kg for 762c/kg or $2133.

Auctioneer Shad Bailey, Colin Say and Co, believes numbers of cattle will tighten going into the winter market and is typically the case prices will stay strong.

"The trend will continue in cattle that weigh in that 330kg ball-park figure that the buyer will require 685 to 700c/kg to operate," he said, noting winter crop on the Northern Tablelands was already being grazed creating a demand that was reflected in the bidding.

Meanwhile there is some pressure on buyers of supermarket beef with a backlog of cattle in feedlots not able to be processed due to on-going labour shortages.

"Where Angus steers are going back on grass and not to the feedlot the demand is strong," he said. "And those numbers will tighten as we get into winter.

"There is strong demand for females and the breeder trend continues."

For the weaner season to date Colin Say and Co, selling alongside CL Squires, have sold just under 10,000 head over three sales to average $2061 for both steers and heifers.

"Those sort of results are unprecedented," said Mr Bailey.

Further reading:

What are your top three election issues?

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.