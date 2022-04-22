Weaner steers hit $2660 at Yass

Prices were firm at SELX when 4177 head were yarded for the SELX Special Weaner Cattle Sale today ay Yass.

Condition varied across the yards, but Nick Harton, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Braidwood, said it was a good quality yarding although cattle did weigh less than the previous sale.

"For the quality pens, the market was very strong, and we had a good mix of buyers," he said.

Some representative sales of steers included 20 Rennylea- and Dunoon-blood Angus weighing 420kg sold by AJ Bush and Sons, Yass, for $2580: $2430 for 28 Millwillah- and Onslow-blood Angus eight to nine months and weighing 361kg sold by Hollywood Pastoral Co, Rugby, for $2430 and Burn and Daniel, Yass, sold 19 Bongongo-blood Angus weighing 297kg for $2180.

Sarah, James, Mandy, Thomas and Katie Jayne O'Brien, Braidwood, sold the Best Presented pen of steers for $2660.

Further sales of steers included $2660 for 22 Hazeldean- and Krawarree-blood Angus nine to ten months and weighing 464kg sold by the O'Brien family, Krawarree Pastoral Co., Braidwood: $2110 for 20 Hereford weighing 318kg sold by Thalaba Pastoral Co, Laggan, and 12 Hereford weighing 352kg sold by GD and MA Croker, Golspie, for $2160.

Nick Harton and Tammie Grady, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Braidwood, with the Best Presented Pen of Heifers sold by TJ and JM Lenehan, Braidwood for $2400.

Sales of heifers included 40 Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 302kg sold for $2400 on account TJ and JM Lenehan, Braidwood: Dean Adams, Riverstone, sold 28 Limousin cross weighing 271kg for $1720 and Butterworth Trading, Braidwood, received $1760 for their pen of 13 Kennys Creek-blood Angus weighing 256kg.



Buyers attended from Wodonga and Wangaratta, Victoria, Cootamundra, Goulburn, Taralga, Tumut, Braidwood, Orange and Camden along with feedlot interests.

