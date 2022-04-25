JB Fairfax winner to give a voice to rural Australia

A budding journalist from Glen Innes with a passion to provide a voice for people in rural areas has been awarded the 14th JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications.

Kate Newsome has been undertaking a bachelor of arts and bachelor of advanced studies in media and communications at the University of Sydney, said the award's benefactor, John Fairfax, during his presentation to Kate at Sydney Royal Show.

"... we need talented and well-trained journalists, individuals who can bring to all of us ... balance and factual accounts of the many things that affect our lives," he said.



"Kate is a great girl and she hopes to use a career in the media to bring greater attention to many of these issues."

As part of her scholarship, Kate will receive $10,000 towards supporting her studies, as well as internships at The Land, ABC Brisbane, and with the RAS media team during Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Kate said having grown up on a sheep and cattle property near Glen Innes, it was her involvement in the local community contrasted by the experience of moving to the University of Sydney to study, which made her realise the sheer importance of journalism in bridging the divide between those two worlds.

"The impact and the potential of the media is irrefutable, and in rural and regional areas is so needed," Kate said.

As the 14th winner to receive the JB Fairfax award, she said the award "opens up the door to a world that, as a country kid, always seemed just out of reach".

"The mentoring and invaluable hands-on experience it provides will underpin my career for the years to come.



"From my own life, I know of the many hardships and the many stories of rural and regional Australia - stories of hardship and resilience, inequity and achievement.

"I will not lose my perspective of my privilege in having received this opportunity, nor will I lose sight of what is central to my dream of working in this industry, and that is to use journalism and communications to shed a light on issues that are being overlooked, to be an intermediary, an advocate and to empower and give a voice to others.

"I am excited for the year ahead and for what the future holds for rural and regional Australia, and I can not wait to be a part of telling that story."

Also read:

Stock squad probes $1.5m in stolen cattle on Sturt Plateau



Bob Freebairn: Science-based research should rule on storing soil carbon

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.