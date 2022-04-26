THE Coalition has promised to create an agricultural gene bank, to help farmers rebound after environmental disasters or disease outbreaks.

If re-elected, the government will commit $8.2 million over four years to preserve valuable livestock and seed genetics, joining countries such as the USA, Germany and the Netherlands which already have established national livestock gene banks.



"That's what these gene banks are - a way of securing high value genetic lines in case of an emergency, such as fire, flood or a biosecurity incursion."

The banks are also important for research and the Australian Pastures Genebank was estimated in a 2017 review to contribute between $62.5m and $250m in improved agricultural productivity every year.

"By having a storage bank of genetic material, we can leverage co-investment and research to develop breeds and cultivars that will suit our unique environment," Mr Littleproud said.

The design of the national livestock gene bank will be informed by a CSIRO feasibility study and after the initial four-years of funding, the gene banks will be supported by $1.6m in ongoing funding.

Australian Pastures Genebank to be provided short-term funding security for transition to alternative longer-term management arrangements.

The story Coalition promise: $8m livestock and pasture gene bank if elected first appeared on Farm Online.