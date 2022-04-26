The Land
Home/Markets

Weaner steers surge to $2495 in record Tamworth sale yarding

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 26 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BUYERS at the Virbac Weaner Challenge and Feature Sale in Tamworth are always assured of a quality line-up of cattle, but this year's yarding surpassed all expectations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.