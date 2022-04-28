There has been the usual concentration on trivia in the media covering the election. Neither Coalition or Labor are highlighting what I see as the major issues . They are in lock step with the Canberra elite which is ruled from the US-an empire that is in steep decline. I have just read two books by American scholars , The Precipice by Noam Chomski and Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani . Following the lead of the US munitions industry and Wall St bankers as suicidal for Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.