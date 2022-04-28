There has been the usual concentration on trivia in the media covering the election. Neither Coalition or Labor are highlighting what I see as the major issues . They are in lock step with the Canberra elite which is ruled from the US-an empire that is in steep decline. I have just read two books by American scholars , The Precipice by Noam Chomski and Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani . Following the lead of the US munitions industry and Wall St bankers as suicidal for Australia.