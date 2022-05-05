One easy stop to help run your operation

HERE TO HELP: The team promoting the Farmdeck farm management tool at Agsmart this year included Shervin Fathina, Gilbert Delgado, Ben Morgan, Luca Palermo, Joel Simmons and Santana Pham. Photo: Denis Howard

This is branded content for Farmdeck.

Most producers dream about being able to access all the information they need to successfully run their enterprise all in the one location.

Farmdeck could be the ideal solution.

An end-to-end Internet of Things management solution, Farmdeck was developed by farmers for farmers.

Developed in 2016, and trialed and improved since then, Farmdeck is owned and operated in Australia.



Farmdeck are serious about it's sensors, following a strict quality assurance program analysing each one's range, build quality, battery life, security, sensitivity and ease of integration.



Farmdeck begins with the installation of sensors which collect data from the farm environment.



These sensors connect to the cloud to convert raw data into meaningful, relevant information.



This offers producers visibility on their environment and tasks automation through the application.



"Our platform takes a holistic view of farming," Farmdeck's Ben Morgan said.

"It encompasses everything you need to do to manage a farm in the one interface.



"From the sensor point of view, all the hardware covers everything you want to monitor including cattle tracking and water sensors, just to name a few, while the soft features include a grazing planner, livestock handling records, chemical records and much more to help operate the farm.



"We bring all of that together.



"We are based out of Sydney where we have our own developer team and manufacture our own sensors.

"So Farmdeck is very flexible in terms of solutions which can greatly assist the day-to-day running of a farm operation."

The Farmdeck platform boasts many features which are all centrally located on an easy to use dashboard.



Features include:



Livestock tracking;



Water level monitoring;



Rainfall monitoring;



Water quality monitoring;



Delta-T safe spraying, paddock and grazing management and recommendations;



Vehicle tracking and maintenance management;



Farm mapping;



Electric fence monitoring;



Soil temperature, humidity and moisture monitoring;



Quad bike overturn alerting;



Outdoor and indoor fire and smoke detection;



Task management;



Operational planning;



Stem trunk and fruit diameter monitoring; and



Video surveillance.



No matter the type or size of an enterprise, Farmdeck has a solution to help.

"Farmdeck is all very flexible and can be used to suit any sized farm operation," Mr Morgan said.

"We work with some operations in northern Australia with millions of acres down to farms on the eastern seaboard which are only 100 acres.

