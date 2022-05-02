The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Analysis

NSW farmland prices move west, south

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 2 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmland prices shift across NSW

NSW farmland grew at 8.3 per cent to a new record median of $6339 a hectare in 2021 but behind the headline are stark differences between the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.