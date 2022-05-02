Farmland prices shift across NSW

NSW farmland grew at 8.3 per cent to a new record median of $6339 a hectare in 2021 but behind the headline are stark differences between the regions.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.