The Land
Home/Beef

Carcoar weaner steers hit a worthy top of $2510

KB
By Karen Bailey
May 2 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE solid prices for weaners continued at Carcoar for the Autumn Classic Weaner Sale where steers topped at $2510 a head last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.