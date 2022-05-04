Against the usual odds prices for cattle in the prime market remain fully firm.
The usual constraints appear to have little effect - wheat is worth more than corn and barley has surged above the $300 a tonne mark to sell at Deniliquin last week to a top of $355/t.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, global demand for protein continues apace, as reflected in Meat and Livestock Australia's rolling seven day national processor yearling steer indicator which has been on a steep upward trajectory for the past 12 months, recording a low of 450 cents a kilogram liveweight in May 2021 to a high of 538c/kg in late March. While prices dropped to 533/c kg in the wake of the Easter holidays they have rebounded to 559c/kg and if you look at the graph and draw a line through the median the upward trajectory continues.
At Tamworth prime sale on Monday, the first such sale in three weeks, prices were fully firm with the better bred cattle making the best money. Cows to the processors sold to 377c/kg for 720kg or $2715.
Grain trader John Webster, Quirindi, continues to shake his head at the current state of affairs noting that for the last two decades traders have been saying the market can't pay for high feed prices alongside top bids for beef and yet since the drought broke the end user has been paying for both.
For how long is the question but it's clear restockers continue to compete for anything not fat enough for slaughter and as a result drive prime prices. However the heavier yearlings are penalised to some extent, as background graziers seek cattle that will return weight from winter crop - the first plantings of which now have stock upon them.
The mild autumn is helping to grow grass. Mr Webster notes a lack of early frost - typically there has been at least one by Anzac day - and Inverell agent Ben Lehmann says he has lit the house fire only once.
At the Inverell prime sale on Tuesday the yarding was three times the volume of late and that attracted a return of processor pressure, in the form of JBS and Teys.
"Those short weeks during the April holidays didn't help," Mr Lehman said, adding that the China lock-up as it battles Omnicron only fleshed out the frustrations of beef exporters. However, rain in Queensland and the isolation of slaughter cattle there certainly worked to the benefit of northern NSW suppliers.
At Inverell heavy bullocks made 415 to 425c/kg while best cows brought 375c/kg and the better old females made 360 to 368c/kg.
Beyond this point and into the traditionally lean market of mid-winter - when prices for feeder cattle can spike - is "anyone's guess". "I can't predict what will happen in July," Mr Lehman said. "All I can say is that when cattle are ready, then sell them."
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.