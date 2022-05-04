Meanwhile, global demand for protein continues apace, as reflected in Meat and Livestock Australia's rolling seven day national processor yearling steer indicator which has been on a steep upward trajectory for the past 12 months, recording a low of 450 cents a kilogram liveweight in May 2021 to a high of 538c/kg in late March. While prices dropped to 533/c kg in the wake of the Easter holidays they have rebounded to 559c/kg and if you look at the graph and draw a line through the median the upward trajectory continues.

